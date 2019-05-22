A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x

this is a fork of https://github.com/charliekassel/vuejs-datepicker, which includes following breaking changes:

Upgrade all libraries

uses vue-eslint-parser for eslint.

Fixed SSR support for NuxtJS ( breaking change v2 ) see also regarding CSS / styles

) see also regarding CSS / styles Merged #611: show calendar on focus prop

Merged #626: fixes missing close and open events

Based on #536: Allow custom types, I changed the method to getTypedDate which should return a fully parsed Date object.

Added a beforeDateInput slot.

uses moment.js for translations ( breaking change v2+ ) see momentjs / translations

) see momentjs / translations dropped internal formatting rules and also used moment.js (breaking change 2.x+) see momentjs / formatting

Demo

To view a demo online: https://codesandbox.io/s/vue-datepicker-demo-82x48

To view demo examples locally clone the repo and run npm install && npm run serve

Install

npm install @hokify/vuejs-datepicker

or

yarn add @hokify/vuejs-datepicker

import Datepicker from '@hokify/vuejs-datepicker' ; export default { components : { Datepicker } }

Upgrade

To upgrade to version 2+ check:

momentjs and translations

I've dropped the additional translations and use the moment.js directly, therefore you need to remove all dependenices for the "locale" imports e.g.: import {en, es} from 'vuejs-datepicker/dist/locale'

The language property changed from an locale object to a simple string (en,de,..)! Please see Translations section how to set up your language.

momentjs and formatting

change custom date formatting to moment js date formatting: https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/ Examples:

Old New (moment.js) Displays d MMM yyyy D MMM YYYY 12 Feb 2016 d MMMM yyyy D MMMM YYYY 12 February 2016 yyyy-MM-dd YYYY-MM-DD 2016-02-12 dsu MMM yyyy Do MMM YYYY 12th Feb 2016 D dsu MMM yyyy ddd Do MMM YYYY Sat 12th Feb 2016

regarding CSS

As this bundle is also useable for SSR rendering, you have to take care of css yourself. (see also https://github.com/vuejs/rollup-plugin-vue/issues/266) I strongly recommend to create a custom component, that wraps the vuejs-datepicker. Then it's easy to add custom css and have a consistent style for the datepicker.

Method 1: try to include the css directly.

Ensure you have postcss-import up and running. (https://github.com/postcss/postcss-import) E.g.via:

< style lang = "scss" > @ import "@hokify/vuejs-datepicker/dist/vuejs-datepicker.css" /* purgecss end ignore */ </ style >

If you do not use purgeCSS, you can safely remove the comment lines

Method 2: via global nuxt config:

add inside nuxt.config:

css : [ { src : '@hokify/vuejs-datepicker/dist/vuejs-datepicker.css' , lang : 'css' },

Method 3: Copy the relevant css selectors to your custom component.

I'm using this method, as I actually customized the datepicker and therefore don't need to overwrite css classes again with my style.

< style lang = "scss" > .vdp-datepicker { overflow: visible; display: inline-block; .... } ... </ style >

Ping me if you have any better approaches! :)

Usage

< datepicker > </ datepicker >

value prop if passed should be a Date object

< script > var state = { date : new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 16 ) } </ script > < datepicker :value = "state.date" > </ datepicker >

support name attribute for normal html form submission

< datepicker :value = "state.date" name = "uniquename" > </ datepicker >

Using v-model

< datepicker v-model = "state.date" name = "uniquename" > </ datepicker >

Emits events

< datepicker @ selected = "doSomethingInParentComponentFunction" @ opened = "datepickerOpenedFunction" @ closed = "datepickerClosedFunction" >

Inline always open version

< datepicker :inline = "true" > </ datepicker >

Available props

Prop Type Default Description value Date|String Date value of the datepicker name String Input name property id String Input id format String|Function DD MMM YYYY Date formatting string or function full-month-name Boolean false To show the full month name language String en Translation for days and months disabled-dates Object See below for configuration placeholder String Input placeholder text inline Boolean To show the datepicker always open calendar-class String|Object CSS class applied to the calendar el input-class String|Object CSS class applied to the input el wrapper-class String|Object CSS class applied to the outer div monday-first Boolean false To start the week on Monday clear-button Boolean false Show an icon for clearing the date clear-button-icon String Use icon for button (ex: fa fa-times) calendar-button Boolean false Show an icon that that can be clicked calendar-button-icon String Use icon for button (ex: fa fa-calendar) calendar-button-icon-content String Use for material-icons (ex: event) day-cell-content Function Use to render custom content in day cell bootstrap-styling Boolean false Output bootstrap v4 styling classes. initial-view String minimumView If set, open on that view disabled Boolean false If true, disable Datepicker on screen required Boolean false Sets html required attribute on input typeable Boolean false If true, allow the user to type the date use-utc Boolean false use UTC for time calculations open-date Date|String If set, open on that date minimum-view String 'day' If set, lower-level views won't show maximum-view String 'year' If set, higher-level views won't show parse-typed-date Function: Date Use to parse custom date for typed input

Events

These events are emitted on actions in the datepicker

Event Output Description opened The picker is opened closed The picker is closed selected Date|null A date has been selected selectedDisabled Object A disabled date has been selected input Date|null Input value has been modified cleared Selected date has been cleared changedMonth Object Month page has been changed changedYear Object Year page has been changed changedDecade Object Decade page has been changed

String formatter

Uses moment.js for date formatting. See https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/ Examples:

Example Displays D MMM YYYY 12 Feb 2016 D MMMM YYYY 12 February 2016 YYYY-MM-DD 2016-02-12 Do MMM YYYY 12th Feb 2016 ddd Do MMM YYYY Sat 12th Feb 2016

Token Desc Example Version <2.0 D day 1 d DD 0 prefixed day 01 dd dd abbr day Mon D Do date of Month 1st 2nd ... 30th 31st (su) M month number (1 based) 1 (for Jan) M MM 0 prefixed month 01 MM MMM abbreviated month name Jan MMM MMMM month name January MMMM YY two digit year 16 yy YYYY four digit year 2016 yyyy

Function formatter

Delegates date formatting to provided function. Function will be called with date and it has to return formated date as a string. This allow us to use date-fns, globalize or any other library to format date.

< script > methods: { customFormatter(date) { return moment(date).format( 'MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a' ); } } </ script > < datepicker :format = "customFormatter" > </ datepicker >

Dates can be disabled in a number of ways.

< script > var state = { disabledDates : { to : new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 5 ), from : new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 26 ), days : [ 6 , 0 ], daysOfMonth : [ 29 , 30 , 31 ], dates : [ new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 16 ), new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 17 ), new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 18 ) ], ranges : [{ from : new Date ( 2016 , 11 , 25 ), to : new Date ( 2016 , 11 , 30 ) }, { from : new Date ( 2017 , 1 , 12 ), to : new Date ( 2017 , 2 , 25 ) }], customPredictor : function ( date ) { if (date.getDate() % 5 == 0 ){ return true } } } } </ script > < datepicker :disabledDates = "state.disabledDates" > </ datepicker >

Dates can be highlighted (e.g. for marking an appointment) in a number of ways. Important: By default disabled dates are ignored, to highlight disabled dates set the includeDisabled property to true . Note: Both to and from properties are required to define a range of dates to highlight.

< script > var state = { highlighted : { to : new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 5 ), from : new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 26 ), days : [ 6 , 0 ], daysOfMonth : [ 15 , 20 , 31 ], dates : [ new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 16 ), new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 17 ), new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 18 ) ], customPredictor : function ( date ) { if (date.getDate() % 4 == 0 ){ return true } }, includeDisabled : true } } </ script > < datepicker :highlighted = "state.highlighted" > </ datepicker >

Slots

Slots will help you customize content. .

beforeCalendarHeader

Sometimes you need to show custom content before the calendar header. For such cases you can use the named slot beforeCalendarHeader .

An example would be to use bootstrap's input-group-prepend and input-group-append to show some custom text:

< datepicker :bootstrap-styling = "true" > < div slot = "beforeCalendarHeader" class = "calender-header" > Choose a Date </ div > </ datepicker >

To implement some custom styling on DateINput, you might need to add elemnt beore the DateInput. Similar to afterDateInput, just it is before in the html DOM.

To implement some custom styling (for instance to add an animated placeholder) on DateInput, you might need to add elements as DateInput siblings. Slot named afterDateInput allows you to do that:

< datepicker > < span slot = "afterDateInput" class = "animated-placeholder" > Choose a Date </ span > </ datepicker >

Translations

How to apply language

See also https://momentjs.com/docs/#/i18n/loading-into-browser/ Especially if you use webpack!

You need to load the language file for the locale, e.g. Node:

import 'moment/locale/de' ;

Browser:

< script src = "locale/de.js" charset = "UTF-8" > </ script >

There is also a minified version including all versions:

import 'moment/min/locales.min'

specify the language in the datepicker component:

< datepicker language = "de" > </ datepicker >

Available languages are all that moment.js supports. See demo file or https://github.com/moment/moment/tree/develop/locale for a list of available languages and the correct language code for it.