@nuxtjs/axios
Secure and easy Axios integration for Nuxt.
Features
- Automatically set base URL for client & server side
- Exposes
setToken function to
$axios so we can easily and globally set authentication tokens
- Automatically enables
withCredentials when requesting to base URL
- Proxy request headers in SSR
- Fetch Style requests
- Integrated with Nuxt progress bar
- Integrated with Proxy Module
- Auto retry requests with axios-retry
📖 Read more
Contributing
- Clone this repository
- Install dependencies using
yarn install or
npm install
- Start development server using
npm run dev
📑 License
MIT License
Copyright (c) Nuxt Community