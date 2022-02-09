openbase logo
jlb

@hodgef/js-library-boilerplate-basic

by Francisco Hodge
1.6.60 (see all)

Javascript Minimal Starter Boilerplate - Webpack 5 🚀, Babel 7, UMD, Unit Testing

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

386

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Javascript Library Boilerplate Basic

Minimal Library Starter Kit for your Javascript projects
npm version lastest commit Build Status Publish Status If you like TypeScript, check out [ts-library-boilerplate-basic](https://github.com/hodgef/ts-library-boilerplate-basic).
Want a more robust (yet bulkier) alternative? Check out [js-library-boilerplate](https://github.com/hodgef/js-library-boilerplate).

⭐️ Features

  • Webpack 5
  • Babel 7
  • Hot reloading (npm start)
  • UMD exports, so your library works everywhere.
  • Jest unit testing
  • Customizable file headers for your build (Example 1) (Example2)
  • Daily dependabot dependency updates

📦 Getting Started

git clone https://github.com/hodgef/js-library-boilerplate-basic.git myLibrary
npm install

💎 Customization

Before shipping, make sure to:

  1. Edit LICENSE file
  2. Edit package.json information (These will be used to generate the headers for your built files)
  3. Edit library: "MyLibrary" with your library's export name in ./webpack.config.js

🚀 Deployment

  1. npm publish
  2. Your users can include your library as usual

npm

import MyLibrary from 'my-library';
const libraryInstance = new MyLibrary();
...

self-host/cdn

<script src="build/index.js"></script>

const MyLibrary = window.MyLibrary.default;
const libraryInstance = new MyLibrary();
...

✅ Libraries built with this boilerplate

Made a library using this starter kit? Share it here by submitting a pull request!

