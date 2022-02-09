Minimal Library Starter Kit for your Javascript projectsIf you like TypeScript, check out [ts-library-boilerplate-basic](https://github.com/hodgef/ts-library-boilerplate-basic).
npm start)
git clone https://github.com/hodgef/js-library-boilerplate-basic.git myLibrary
npm install
Before shipping, make sure to:
LICENSE file
package.json information (These will be used to generate the headers for your built files)
library: "MyLibrary" with your library's export name in
./webpack.config.js
npm publish
import MyLibrary from 'my-library';
const libraryInstance = new MyLibrary();
...
<script src="build/index.js"></script>
const MyLibrary = window.MyLibrary.default;
const libraryInstance = new MyLibrary();
...
Made a library using this starter kit? Share it here by submitting a pull request!