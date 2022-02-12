Javascript Library Boilerplate Library Starter Kit for your Javascript projects This is a more robust library boilerplate. For a minimal alternative, check out js-library-boilerplate-basic.

⭐️ Features

Webpack 5

Babel 7

Hot Reloading ( npm start )

) CSS Autoprefixer

SASS/SCSS support

UMD exports, so your library works everywhere.

Based on CRA v4.0.3 (For Vanilla JS libs or React libs)

Jest unit testing

npm run demo To build a ready-for-deployment demo (Example)

To build a ready-for-deployment demo (Example) Customizable file headers for your build (Example 1) (Example2)

Configurable postinstall message (Example)

message (Example) Daily dependabot dependency updates

📦 Getting Started

git clone https://github.com/hodgef/js-library-boilerplate.git myLibrary npm install

💎 Customization

Before shipping, make sure to:

Edit LICENSE file Edit package.json information (These will be used to generate the headers for your built files) Edit library: "MyLibrary" with your library's export name in ./config/webpack.config.js Edit ./bin/postinstall (If you would like to display a message on package install)

🚀 Deployment

npm publish Your users can include your library as usual

npm

import MyLibrary from 'my-library' ; import 'my-library/build/index.css' let libraryInstance = new MyLibrary(); ...

<link href= "build/index.css" rel= "stylesheet" > < script src = "build/index.js" > </ script > let MyLibrary = window .MyLibrary.default; let libraryInstance = new MyLibrary(); ...

✅ Libraries built with this boilerplate

Made a library using this starter kit? Share it here by submitting a pull request!