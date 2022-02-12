openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jlb

@hodgef/js-library-boilerplate

by Francisco Hodge
2.6.93 (see all)

Javascript Starter Boilerplate - Webpack 4, Babel 7, UMD, Hot Reloading, and more

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

547

GitHub Stars

215

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Javascript Library Boilerplate

Library Starter Kit for your Javascript projects
npm version latest commit Build Status Publish Status

This is a more robust library boilerplate. For a minimal alternative, check out js-library-boilerplate-basic.

⭐️ Features

  • Webpack 5
  • Babel 7
  • Hot Reloading (npm start)
  • CSS Autoprefixer
  • SASS/SCSS support
  • UMD exports, so your library works everywhere.
  • Based on CRA v4.0.3 (For Vanilla JS libs or React libs)
  • Jest unit testing
  • npm run demo To build a ready-for-deployment demo (Example)
  • Customizable file headers for your build (Example 1) (Example2)
  • Configurable postinstall message (Example)
  • Daily dependabot dependency updates

📦 Getting Started

git clone https://github.com/hodgef/js-library-boilerplate.git myLibrary
npm install

💎 Customization

Before shipping, make sure to:

  1. Edit LICENSE file
  2. Edit package.json information (These will be used to generate the headers for your built files)
  3. Edit library: "MyLibrary" with your library's export name in ./config/webpack.config.js
  4. Edit ./bin/postinstall (If you would like to display a message on package install)

🚀 Deployment

  1. npm publish
  2. Your users can include your library as usual

npm

import MyLibrary from 'my-library';
import 'my-library/build/index.css' // If you import a css file in your library

let libraryInstance = new MyLibrary();
...

self-host/cdn

<link href="build/index.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="build/index.js"></script>

let MyLibrary = window.MyLibrary.default;
let libraryInstance = new MyLibrary();
...

✅ Libraries built with this boilerplate

Made a library using this starter kit? Share it here by submitting a pull request!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial