Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Dynamically map View layout dimensions to props using
onLayout() handler.
yarn add @hocs/with-view-layout-props
withResizeObserverProps(
mapStateToProps: (layoutDimensions: Object) => Object
handlerName?: string
): HigherOrderComponent
Where:
layoutDimensions –
{ width, height, x, y }
handlerName – in some cases you might want to change it.
'onlayout' by default.
import React from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import withViewLayoutProps from '@hocs/with-view-layout-props';
const Demo = ({ width, height, x, y, onLayout, ...props }) => (
<View onLayout={onLayout} {...props}>
{ JSON.stringify({ width, height, x, y }) }
</View>
);
export default withViewLayoutProps(
({ width, height, x, y }) => ({ width, height, x, y })
)(Demo);