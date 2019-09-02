openbase logo
wvl

@hocs/with-view-layout-props

by Kir Belevich
0.2.0 (see all)

🍱 Higher-Order Components for React

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

↔️ with-view-layout-props

npm ci coverage deps

Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Dynamically map View layout dimensions to props using onLayout() handler.

Install

yarn add @hocs/with-view-layout-props

Usage

withResizeObserverProps(
  mapStateToProps: (layoutDimensions: Object) => Object
  handlerName?: string
): HigherOrderComponent

Where:

  • layoutDimensions{ width, height, x, y }
  • handlerName – in some cases you might want to change it. 'onlayout' by default.
import React from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import withViewLayoutProps from '@hocs/with-view-layout-props';

const Demo = ({ width, height, x, y, onLayout, ...props }) => (
  <View onLayout={onLayout} {...props}>
    { JSON.stringify({ width, height, x, y }) }
  </View>
);

export default withViewLayoutProps(
  ({ width, height, x, y }) => ({ width, height, x, y })
)(Demo);

