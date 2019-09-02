Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Dynamically map View layout dimensions to props using onLayout() handler.

Install

yarn add @ hocs / with - view - layout - props

Usage

withResizeObserverProps( mapStateToProps: ( layoutDimensions: Object ) => Object handlerName?: string ): HigherOrderComponent

Where:

layoutDimensions – { width, height, x, y }

– handlerName – in some cases you might want to change it. 'onlayout' by default.

import React from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import withViewLayoutProps from '@hocs/with-view-layout-props' ; const Demo = ( { width, height, x, y, onLayout, ...props } ) => ( < View onLayout = {onLayout} { ...props }> { JSON.stringify({ width, height, x, y }) } </ View > ); export default withViewLayoutProps( ( { width, height, x, y } ) => ({ width, height, x, y }) )(Demo);

