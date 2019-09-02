Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Dynamically map component size and position changes to props using Resize Observer API (Can I use? 🙈).
yarn add @hocs/with-resize-observer-props
withResizeObserverProps(
mapStateToProps: (observerState: Object) => Object
onRefName?: string
): HigherOrderComponent
Where:
observerState –
contentRect object with
width,
height,
top and
left properties.
onRefName – in some cases you might want to change it.
'onRef' by default.
import React from 'react'
import 'resize-observer-polyfill/dist/ResizeObserver.global'
import { compose, pure } from 'recompose'
import withResizeObserverProps from '@hocs/with-resize-observer-props'
const styles = {
width: 400,
resize: 'both',
overflow: 'hidden',
border: '1px solid #000'
}
const Demo = ({ onRef, hasNarrowWidth, hasLongHeight }) => (
<div ref={onRef} style={styles}>
<h2>resize me!</h2>
{JSON.stringify({ hasNarrowWidth, hasLongHeight })}
</div>
)
export default compose(
withResizeObserverProps(
({ width, height }) => ({
hasNarrowWidth: width < 500,
hasLongHeight: height >= 300
})
),
pure
)(Demo)
ref approach" is used instead of
findDOMNode(this) because it's just less evil. Also it's more flexible so you can pass it to whatever children you want.
global.ResizeObserver is not a function) like IE9, JSDOM (so Jest as well) or with Server-Side Rendering. This means that there will be no state (i.e.
undefined) which might be expected, but you can take care of it using Recompose
defaultProps HOC if it's really necessary.