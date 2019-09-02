Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Dynamically map online/offline status to props using
navigator.onLine (Can I use?).
yarn add @hocs/with-online-status-props
withOnlineStatusProps(
mapStatusToProps: (onlineStatus: Object) => Object,
): HigherOrderComponent
import React from 'react';
import withOnlineStatusProps from '@hocs/with-online-status-props';
const Demo = (props) => (
<h1>props: {JSON.stringify(props)}</h1>
);
export default withOnlineStatusProps(
({ isOnline, isOffline }) => ({ isOnline, isOffline })
)(Demo);
global.navigator.onLine is
undefined) like with Server-Side Rendering. This means that there will be no status (i.e.
undefined) which might be expected, but you can take care of it using Recompose
defaultProps HOC if it's really necessary.