Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Dynamically map online/offline status to props using navigator.onLine (Can I use?).

Install

yarn add @ hocs / with - online - status - props

Usage

withOnlineStatusProps( mapStatusToProps: ( onlineStatus: Object ) => Object , ): HigherOrderComponent

import React from 'react' ; import withOnlineStatusProps from '@hocs/with-online-status-props' ; const Demo = ( props ) => ( < h1 > props: {JSON.stringify(props)} </ h1 > ); export default withOnlineStatusProps( ( { isOnline, isOffline } ) => ({ isOnline, isOffline }) )(Demo);

📺 Check out live demo.

Notes