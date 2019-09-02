Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Dynamically map CSS Media Queries matches to boolean props using window.matchMedia() (Can I use?).

Install

yarn add @ hocs / with - match - media - props

Usage

withMatchMediaProps( mediaMatchers: { [propName: string]: Object } ): HigherOrderComponent

Where media matcher value is json2mq object.

import React from 'react' ; import withMatchMediaProps from '@hocs/with-match-media-props' ; const Demo = ( props ) => ( < h1 > props: {JSON.stringify(props)} </ h1 > ); export default withMatchMediaProps({ isSmallScreen : { maxWidth : 500 }, isHighDpiScreen : { minResolution : '192dpi' } })(Demo);

📺 Check out live demo.

Notes