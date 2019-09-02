Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Dynamically map CSS Media Queries matches to boolean props using
window.matchMedia() (Can I use?).
yarn add @hocs/with-match-media-props
withMatchMediaProps(
mediaMatchers: {
[propName: string]: Object
}
): HigherOrderComponent
Where media matcher value is json2mq object.
import React from 'react';
import withMatchMediaProps from '@hocs/with-match-media-props';
const Demo = (props) => (
<h1>props: {JSON.stringify(props)}</h1>
// props: {"isSmallScreen":false,"isRetina":true}
);
export default withMatchMediaProps({
isSmallScreen: {
maxWidth: 500
},
isHighDpiScreen: {
minResolution: '192dpi'
}
})(Demo);
global.matchMedia is not a function) like IE9, JSDOM (so Jest as well) or with Server-Side Rendering. This means that there will be no boolean props (i.e.
undefined) which might be expected, but you can take care of it using Recompose
defaultProps HOC if it's really necessary.