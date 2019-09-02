Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Injects
console.log with props or any custom message into render.
yarn add @hocs/with-log
withLog(
getMessageToLog?: (props: Object) => any
): HigherOrderComponent
import React from 'react';
import { compose, withProps } from 'recompose';
import withLog from '@hocs/with-log';
const Demo = () => (
<h1>Hi</h1>
);
export default compose(
withProps({ a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }),
withLog(({ a }) => `a = ${a}`)
)(Demo);