Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Injects console.log with props or any custom message into render.

Install

yarn add @ hocs / with - log

Usage

withLog( getMessageToLog?: ( props: Object ) => any ): HigherOrderComponent

import React from 'react' ; import { compose, withProps } from 'recompose' ; import withLog from '@hocs/with-log' ; const Demo = () => ( < h1 > Hi </ h1 > ); export default compose( withProps({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }), withLog( ( { a } ) => `a = ${a} ` ) )(Demo);

📺 Check out live demo.