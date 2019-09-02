Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Inspired by Reassemble, in comparison with Recompose lifecycle this HOC provides a handy (and limited) way to use some of React Component Lifecycle methods such as:

onConstructor(props)

onWillMount(props)

onDidMount(props)

onReceiveProps(props, nextProps) – getDerivedStateFromProps as a callback but without returned state

– as a callback but without returned state onGetSnapshotBeforeUpdate(prevProps, props) – any returned value will be passed as snapshot parameter to onDidUpdate

– any returned value will be passed as parameter to onDidUpdate(prevProps, props, snapshot)

onWillUnmount(props)

onDidCatch(error, info)

So no this , you have no direct access to class instance anymore (🎉).

Install

yarn add @ hocs / with - lifecycle

Usage

withLifecycle( methods: Object ): HigherOrderComponent

import React from 'react' ; import { compose, withState } from 'recompose' ; import withLifecycle from '@hocs/with-lifecycle' ; const Demo = ( { isLoading } ) => ( < h1 > { isLoading ? 'Loading' : 'Done' } </ h1 > ); export default compose( withState( 'isLoading' , 'setLoading' , true ), withLifecycle({ onDidMount({ setLoading }) { setLoading( true , () => { setTimeout( () => setLoading( false ), 3000 ); }) }, onReceiveProps(props, nextProps) { console .log( `isLoading: ${props.isLoading} → ${nextProps.isLoading} ` ); } }) )(Demo);

In addition, it can handle a factory function which works like Recompose withHandlers factory:

withLifecycle( methodsFactory: ( initialProps: Object ) => Object ): HigherOrderComponent

withLifecycle( ( { shouldLoadOnMount } ) => { if (shouldLoadOnMount) { return { onDidMount({ setLoading }) { setLoading( true , () => { setTimeout( () => setLoading( false ), 1000 ); }) } }; } } )

As a bonus you can "share" stuff across different lifecycle methods in that factory scope with let mySharedStuff , just like you did before with this.mySharedStuff using a class instance.

📺 Check out live demo.