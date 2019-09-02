openbase logo
@hocs/with-lifecycle

by Kir Belevich
0.5.1 (see all)

🍱 Higher-Order Components for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

898

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

♻️ with-lifecycle

npm ci coverage deps

Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Inspired by Reassemble, in comparison with Recompose lifecycle this HOC provides a handy (and limited) way to use some of React Component Lifecycle methods such as:

  • onConstructor(props)
  • onWillMount(props)
  • onDidMount(props)
  • onReceiveProps(props, nextProps)getDerivedStateFromProps as a callback but without returned state
  • onGetSnapshotBeforeUpdate(prevProps, props) – any returned value will be passed as snapshot parameter to onDidUpdate
  • onDidUpdate(prevProps, props, snapshot)
  • onWillUnmount(props)
  • onDidCatch(error, info)

So no this, you have no direct access to class instance anymore (🎉).

Install

yarn add @hocs/with-lifecycle

Usage

withLifecycle(
  methods: Object
): HigherOrderComponent

import React from 'react';
import { compose, withState } from 'recompose';
import withLifecycle from '@hocs/with-lifecycle';

const Demo = ({ isLoading }) => (
  <h1>{ isLoading ? 'Loading' : 'Done' }</h1>
);

export default compose(
  withState('isLoading', 'setLoading', true),
  withLifecycle({
    onDidMount({ setLoading }) {
      setLoading(true, () => {
        setTimeout(() => setLoading(false), 3000);
      })
    },
    onReceiveProps(props, nextProps) {
      console.log(`isLoading: ${props.isLoading}${nextProps.isLoading}`);
    }
  })
)(Demo);

In addition, it can handle a factory function which works like Recompose withHandlers factory:

withLifecycle(
  methodsFactory: (initialProps: Object) => Object
): HigherOrderComponent

withLifecycle(
  ({ shouldLoadOnMount }) => {
    if (shouldLoadOnMount) {
      return {
        onDidMount({ setLoading }) {
          setLoading(true, () => {
            setTimeout(() => setLoading(false), 1000);
          })
        }
      };
    }
  }
)

As a bonus you can "share" stuff across different lifecycle methods in that factory scope with let mySharedStuff, just like you did before with this.mySharedStuff using a class instance.

📺 Check out live demo.

