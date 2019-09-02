Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Dynamically map visibility of a component to boolean props using Intersection Observer API (Can I use?).
yarn add @hocs/with-intersection-observer-props
withIntersectionObserverProps(
intersectionMatchers: {
[propName: string]: number
},
options?: Object,
onRefName?: string
): HigherOrderComponent
Where:
threshold
options – object with
root and
rootMargin.
onRefName – in some cases you might want to change it.
'onRef' by default.
Basic wrapper to make Target component hidden behind scroll by default:
import React from 'react';
import Target from './Target';
const Demo = () => (
<div style={{ height: '300px', overflow: 'scroll', fontSize: 32, border: '1px solid black' }}>
<div style={{ height: '300px' }}>Scroll me down</div>
<Target style={{ backgroundColor: 'RebeccaPurple', color: 'white' }}/>
<div style={{ height: '300px' }}/>
</div>
);
export default Demo;
Target component which is using Intersection Observer:
import React from 'react';
import 'intersection-observer';
import withIntersectionObserverProps from '@hocs/with-intersection-observer-props';
const Target = ({ isOnePixelVisible, isHalfVisible, isFullVisible, onRef }) => (
<div ref={onRef} style={{ backgroundColor: 'RebeccaPurple', color: 'white' }}>
<p>{JSON.stringify({ isOnePixelVisible })}</p>
<p>{JSON.stringify({ isHalfVisible })}</p>
<p>{JSON.stringify({ isFullVisible })}</p>
</div>
);
export default withIntersectionObserverProps({
isOnePixelVisible: 0.0,
isHalfVisible: 0.5,
isFullVisible: 1.0
})(Target);
