Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Dynamically map visibility of a component to boolean props using Intersection Observer API (Can I use?).

Install

yarn add @ hocs / with - intersection - observer - props

Usage

withIntersectionObserverProps( intersectionMatchers: { [propName: string]: number }, options?: Object , onRefName?: string ): HigherOrderComponent

Where:

intersection matcher's value is a single threshold

options – object with root and rootMargin .

– object with and . onRefName – in some cases you might want to change it. 'onRef' by default.

Basic wrapper to make Target component hidden behind scroll by default:

import React from 'react' ; import Target from './Target' ; const Demo = () => ( <div style={{ height: '300px', overflow: 'scroll', fontSize: 32, border: '1px solid black' }}> <div style={{ height: '300px' }}>Scroll me down</div> <Target style={{ backgroundColor: 'RebeccaPurple', color: 'white' }}/> <div style={{ height: '300px' }}/> </div> ); export default Demo;

Target component which is using Intersection Observer:

import React from 'react' ; import 'intersection-observer' ; import withIntersectionObserverProps from '@hocs/with-intersection-observer-props' ; const Target = ( { isOnePixelVisible, isHalfVisible, isFullVisible, onRef } ) => ( < div ref = {onRef} style = {{ backgroundColor: ' RebeccaPurple ', color: ' white ' }}> < p > {JSON.stringify({ isOnePixelVisible })} </ p > < p > {JSON.stringify({ isHalfVisible })} </ p > < p > {JSON.stringify({ isFullVisible })} </ p > </ div > ); export default withIntersectionObserverProps({ isOnePixelVisible : 0.0 , isHalfVisible : 0.5 , isFullVisible : 1.0 })(Target);

📺 Check out live demo.

Notes

You might still need a polyfill.

It's impossible to avoid first render with undefined intersection props.

Target Component will be just passed through on unsupported platforms (i.e. global.IntersectionObserver is not a function) like JSDOM (so Jest as well) or with Server-Side Rendering. This means that there will be no boolean props (i.e. undefined ) which might be expected, but you can take care of it using Recompose defaultProps HOC if it's really necessary.

