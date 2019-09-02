Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Invokes a callback once condition is true (while previous check was false), useful to decouple side effects like onSuccess or onError handlers in a declarative way.

Install

yarn add @ hocs / with - callback - once

Usage

withCallbackOnce( shouldCall: ( props: Object ) => boolean, callback : ( props: Object ) => void ): HigherOrderComponent

import React from 'react' ; import { compose, withState, withHandlers } from 'recompose' ; import withCallbackOnChangeWhile from '@hocs/with-callback-on-change-while' ; import withCallbackOnce from '@hocs/with-callback-once' ; const Demo = ( { count, onButtonClick } ) => ( < div > < h1 > {count} </ h1 > < button onClick = {onButtonClick} > decrement </ button > </ div > ); export default compose( withState( 'count' , 'setCount' , 5 ), withHandlers({ onButtonClick : ( { setCount, count } ) => () => setCount(count - 1 ) }), withCallbackOnChangeWhile( 'count' , ({ count }) => count >= 0 , ({ count }) => console .log(count) ), withCallbackOnce( ( { count } ) => count === 0 , () => console .log( 'done!' ) ) )(Demo);

📺 Check out live demo.