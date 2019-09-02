Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Invokes a callback on prop change while condition is true, useful to decouple side effects like
onChange handler in a declarative way and control loops.
yarn add @hocs/with-callback-on-change-while
withCallbackOnChangeWhile(
propName: string,
shouldCall: (props: Object) => boolean,
callback: (props: Object) => void
): HigherOrderComponent
import React from 'react';
import { compose, withState, withHandlers } from 'recompose';
import withCallbackOnChangeWhile from '@hocs/with-callback-on-change-while';
const Demo = ({ count, onButtonClick }) => (
<div>
<h1>{count}</h1>
<button onClick={onButtonClick}>increment</button>
</div>
);
export default compose(
withState('count', 'setCount', 0),
withHandlers({
onButtonClick: ({ setCount, count }) => () => setCount(count + 1)
}),
withCallbackOnChangeWhile(
'count',
({ count }) => count <= 5,
({ count }) => console.log(count)
)
)(Demo);