Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Helps to throttle handlers like
onChange.
yarn add @hocs/throttle-handler
throttleHandler(
handlerName: string,
interval?: number|function<props>,
leadingCall?: boolean
): HigherOrderComponent
const Demo = ({ count, onButtonClick, label }) => (
<div className='demo'>
{label || ''}
<h1>{count}</h1>
<button onClick={onButtonClick}>CLICK ME FAST</button>
</div>
)
const Demo1 = compose(
withState('count', 'setCount', 0),
withHandlers({
onButtonClick: ({ count, setCount }) => () => setCount(count + 1)
}),
throttleHandler('onButtonClick', 1000)
)(Demo)
const Demo2 = compose(
withState('count', 'setCount', 0),
withHandlers({
onButtonClick: ({ count, setCount }) => () => setCount(count + 1)
}),
throttleHandler('onButtonClick', (props) => props.throttle || 0)
)(Demo)
const MainDemo = () => (
<div>
<style>
{
`.demo {
margin-bottom: 10px;
border-style: dotted;
border-radius: 10px;
padding: 5px;
}`
}
</style>
<Demo1 label='Delay as argument' />
<Demo2 label='Delay from props' throttle={300} />
<Demo2 label='No delay (zero by default)' />
</div>
)
export default MainDemo