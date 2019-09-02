Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Helps to throttle handlers like onChange .

Install

yarn add @ hocs / throttle - handler

Usage

throttleHandler( handlerName: string, interval?: number| function < props >, leadingCall ?: boolean ): HigherOrderComponent

const Demo = ( { count, onButtonClick, label } ) => ( < div className = 'demo' > {label || ''} < h1 > {count} </ h1 > < button onClick = {onButtonClick} > CLICK ME FAST </ button > </ div > ) const Demo1 = compose( withState( 'count' , 'setCount' , 0 ), withHandlers({ onButtonClick : ( { count, setCount } ) => () => setCount(count + 1 ) }), throttleHandler( 'onButtonClick' , 1000 ) )(Demo) const Demo2 = compose( withState( 'count' , 'setCount' , 0 ), withHandlers({ onButtonClick : ( { count, setCount } ) => () => setCount(count + 1 ) }), throttleHandler( 'onButtonClick' , (props) => props.throttle || 0 ) )(Demo) const MainDemo = () => ( <div> <style> { `.demo { margin-bottom: 10px; border-style: dotted; border-radius: 10px; padding: 5px; }` } </style> <Demo1 label='Delay as argument' /> <Demo2 label='Delay from props' throttle={300} /> <Demo2 label='No delay (zero by default)' /> </div> ) export default MainDemo

📺 Check out live demo.