Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Provides safe versions of
setTimeout,
setInterval,
requestAnimationFrame and
requestIdleCallback which will be cleared/cancelled automatically before component is unmounted.
Inspired by react-timer-mixin.
yarn add @hocs/safe-timers
withSafeTimeout: HigherOrderComponent
withSafeInterval: HigherOrderComponent
withSafeAnimationFrame: HigherOrderComponent
withSafeIdleCallback: HigherOrderComponent
Basic wrapper to remount Target component when we want:
import React from 'react';
import { compose, withState, withHandlers } from 'recompose';
import Target from './Target';
const Demo = ({ targetKey, onButtonClick }) => (
<div>
<Target key={targetKey}/>
<button onClick={onButtonClick}>Remount</button>
</div>
);
export default compose(
withState('targetKey', 'setTargetKey', 0),
withHandlers({
onButtonClick: ({ setTargetKey, targetKey }) => () => setTargetKey(targetKey + 1)
})
)(Demo);
Target component which is using timeouts:
import React from 'react';
import { compose, withHandlers } from 'recompose';
import { withSafeTimeout } from '@hocs/safe-timers';
const sayHi = () => console.log('Hi!');
const Target = ({ onButtonClick }) => (
<button onClick={onButtonClick}>Start 2 secs timeout</button>
);
export default compose(
withSafeTimeout,
withHandlers({
onButtonClick: ({ setSafeTimeout }) => () => setSafeTimeout(sayHi, 2000)
})
)(Target);
The same approach goes for all HOCs in this package:
withSafeTimeout provides
setSafeTimeout prop
withSafeInterval provides
setSafeInterval prop
withSafeAnimationFrame provides
requestSafeAnimationFrame prop
withSafeIdleCallback provides
requestSafeIdleCallback prop
So basically all you need to do in comparison with native timers is to add
Safe word.
In order to keep your props as clean as possible, to manually clear/cancel a safe timer its "unsubscriber" is provided as a result of that timer call:
const clearSafeInterval = setSafeInterval(() => {}, 100);
clearSafeInterval();
(How this pattern is called? In opposite to returning some unique
id).
requestAnimationFrame
You might still need a polyfill (MDN, Can I use?).
requestIdleCallback
You might still need a polyfill (MDN, Can I use?).
setImmediate
MDN:
This method is not expected to become standard, and is only implemented by recent builds of Internet Explorer and Node.js 0.10+. It meets resistance both from Gecko (Firefox) and Webkit (Google/Apple).