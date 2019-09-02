Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.
Helps to omit unnecessary context prop, state setters or anything else you don't want to propagate and
{...spread} to Component.
yarn add @hocs/omit-props
omitProps(
...props: Array<string>
): HigherOrderComponent
import React from 'react';
import { compose, withProps } from 'recompose';
import omitProps from '@hocs/omit-props';
const Demo = (props) => (
<h1>props: {JSON.stringify(props)}</h1>
// props: {"c":3}
);
export default compose(
withProps({ a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }),
omitProps('a', 'b')
)(Demo);