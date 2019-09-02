Part of a collection of Higher-Order Components for React, especially useful with Recompose.

Helps to omit unnecessary context prop, state setters or anything else you don't want to propagate and {...spread} to Component.

Install

yarn add @ hocs / omit - props

Usage

omitProps( ...props: Array <string> ): HigherOrderComponent

import React from 'react' ; import { compose, withProps } from 'recompose' ; import omitProps from '@hocs/omit-props' ; const Demo = ( props ) => ( < h1 > props: {JSON.stringify(props)} </ h1 > ); export default compose( withProps({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }), omitProps( 'a' , 'b' ) )(Demo);

📺 Check out live demo.