This repo contains the source code for HMS React-Native first-party plugins, which are developed by the HMS Core team.
These plugins enable access to using kit-specific APIs. For more information about plugins, and how to use them, see Official Documentations.
These are the available plugins in this repository.
|Plugin
|Version
|Downloads
|Documentation
|Demo Project
|Account
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Ads
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Analytics
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|AR
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Awareness
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Contact Shield
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|DTM
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Health
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|IAP
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Location
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Map
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|ML
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Nearby
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Push
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Safety Detect
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Scan
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
|Site
|Getting Started
API Reference
|example
If you want to evaluate more about HMS Core, r/HMSCore on Reddit is for you to keep up with latest news about HMS Core, and to exchange insights with other developers.
If you have questions about how to use HMS samples, try the following options:
huawei-mobile-services.
If you run into a bug in our samples, please submit an issue to the Repository. Even better you can submit a Pull Request with a fix.