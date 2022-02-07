openbase logo
@hmscore/react-native-hms-iap

by HMS-Core
5.1.0-300 (see all)

This repo contains all of React-Native HMS plugins.

Readme

HMS React-Native Plugins

license

This repo contains the source code for HMS React-Native first-party plugins, which are developed by the HMS Core team.

These plugins enable access to using kit-specific APIs. For more information about plugins, and how to use them, see Official Documentations.

Plugins

These are the available plugins in this repository.

PluginVersionDownloadsDocumentationDemo Project
Accountversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Adsversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Analyticsversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
ARversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Awarenessversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Contact Shieldversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
DTMversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Healthversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
IAPversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Locationversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Mapversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
MLversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Nearbyversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Pushversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Safety Detectversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Scanversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example
Siteversiondownload-npmGetting Started
API Reference		example

Question or issues

If you want to evaluate more about HMS Core, r/HMSCore on Reddit is for you to keep up with latest news about HMS Core, and to exchange insights with other developers.

If you have questions about how to use HMS samples, try the following options:

  • Stack Overflow is the best place for any programming questions. Be sure to tag your question with huawei-mobile-services.
  • Huawei Developer Forum HMS Core Module is great for general questions, or seeking recommendations and opinions.

If you run into a bug in our samples, please submit an issue to the Repository. Even better you can submit a Pull Request with a fix.

