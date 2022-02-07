HMS React-Native Plugins

This repo contains the source code for HMS React-Native first-party plugins, which are developed by the HMS Core team.

These plugins enable access to using kit-specific APIs. For more information about plugins, and how to use them, see Official Documentations.

Question or issues

If you want to evaluate more about HMS Core, r/HMSCore on Reddit is for you to keep up with latest news about HMS Core, and to exchange insights with other developers.

If you have questions about how to use HMS samples, try the following options:

Stack Overflow is the best place for any programming questions. Be sure to tag your question with huawei-mobile-services .

. Huawei Developer Forum HMS Core Module is great for general questions, or seeking recommendations and opinions.

If you run into a bug in our samples, please submit an issue to the Repository. Even better you can submit a Pull Request with a fix.