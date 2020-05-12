Run a command if a file changes via Git hooks. Useful for lock files or build systems to keep dependencies and generated files up to date when changing branches, pulling or commiting.
Inspired by
lint-staged and recommended to be used with
husky.
run-if-changed is functional as-is, but it's still quite basic and rough as it has just been published. So issues, feature requests and pull requests are most welcome!
In
package.json:
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"post-commit": "run-if-changed",
"post-checkout": "run-if-changed",
"post-merge": "run-if-changed",
"post-rewrite": "run-if-changed"
}
}
yarn add --save-dev husky @hkdobrev/run-if-changed
"run-if-changed": {
"yarn.lock": "yarn install --prefer-offline --pure-lockfile --color=always"
}
npm install --save-dev husky @hkdobrev/run-if-changed
"run-if-changed": {
"package-lock.json": "npm install --prefer-offline --no-audit"
}
The use case for
run-if-changed is mostly for a team working on a project and push and pull code in different branches. When you share dependencies, database migrations or compilable code in the shared Git repository often some commands need to be run when a file or folder gets updated.
Check out the common use cases.
run-if-changed object in your
package.json
.run-if-changedrc file in JSON or YML format
run-if-changed.config.js file in JS format
See cosmiconfig for more details on what formats are supported.
Configuration should be an object where each key is a file or directory match pattern and the value is either a single command or an array of commands to run if the file have changed since the last Git operation.
Supported are any executables installed locally or globally via
npm or Yarn as well as any executable from your
$PATH.
Using globally installed scripts is discouraged, since run-if-changed may not work for someone who doesn't have it installed.
run-if-changed is using npm-which to locate locally installed scripts. So in your
.run-if-changedrc you can write:
{
"src": "webpack"
}
Sequences of commands are supported. Pass an array of commands instead of a single one and they will run sequentially.
If you use a dependency manager with a lock file like npm, Yarn, Composer, Bundler or others, you would usually add a dependency and the dependency manager would install it and add it to the lock file in a single run. However, when someone else has updated a dependency and you pull new code or checkout their branch you need to manually run the install command of your dependency manager.
Here's example configuration of
run-if-changed:
package.json:
{
"run-if-changed": {
"yarn.lock": "yarn install --prefer-offline --pure-lockfile --color=always"
}
}
.run-if-changedrc:
{
"yarn.lock": "yarn install --prefer-offline --pure-lockfile --color=always"
}
package.json:
{
"run-if-changed": {
"package-lock.json": "npm install --prefer-offline --no-audit"
}
}
.run-if-changedrc:
{
"package-lock.json": "npm install --prefer-offline --no-audit"
}
package.json:
{
"run-if-changed": {
"composer.lock": "composer install --ignore-platform-reqs --ansi"
}
}
package.json:
{
"run-if-changed": {
"Gemfile.lock": "bundle install"
}
}
If you keep database migrations in your repository, you'd usually want to run them when you check out a branch or pull from master.
package.json:
{
"run-if-changed": {
"migrations": "./console db:migrate --allow-no-migration --no-interaction"
}
}
The above example assumes PHP Doctrine migrations.
package.json:
{
"run-if-changed": {
"src": "yarn build"
}
}