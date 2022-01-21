openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@hitc/netsuite-types

by headintheclouddev
2021.2.13 (see all)

TypeScript typings for SuiteScript version 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

399

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SuiteScript 2.0 Typings

Build Status devDependencies Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/typings-suitescript-2-0/Lobby

Installation Instructions

npm install --save-dev @hitc/netsuite-types

Usage

Once installed, you need to configure TypeScript to find the library declarations and import the libraries as needed into your scripts.

TSC (TypeScript Compiler) Configuration

You can import the modules and use them like normal using standard TypeScript syntax. Just make sure your compiler is configured to use the amd module format and the es5 target. Create a file called tsconfig.json in your project root and have these options configured:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "module": "amd",
    "target": "es5",
    "moduleResolution":"node",
    "sourceMap": false,
    "newLine": "LF",
    "experimentalDecorators": true,
    "noImplicitUseStrict": true,
    "baseUrl": ".",
    "lib": ["es5", "es2015.promise", "dom"],
    "paths": {
      "N": ["node_modules/@hitc/netsuite-types/N"],
      "N/*": ["node_modules/@hitc/netsuite-types/N/*"]
    }
  },
  "exclude": ["node_modules"]
}

The key components are baseUrl and paths.

Then simply import your modules and go.

Writing SuiteScript

At the top of every script you will want to have the following lines added:

/**
 * @NAPIVersion 2.0
 * @NScriptType ClientScript
 */

import {EntryPoints} from 'N/types';

N/types and EntryPoints isn't actually in the NetSuite API, but it is something that is included with this library to give you type definitons for your entry point functions. For example:

import {EntryPoints} from 'N/types';
export let pageInit: EntryPoints.Client.pageInit = (context: EntryPoints.Client.pageInitContext) => {
  //Your IDE will now autocomplete from the context argument. For instance use this to access context.mode and context.currentRecord in this pageInit example
}

Notice that we are exporting the function pageInit that will need to be referenced in the NetSuite Client Script record as an entry point.

Then if you're using a TypeScript-aware text editor you'll get syntax highlighting, error detection, embedded apidocs, type-cheking, and autocomplete for all of the SuiteScript 2.0 modules and types. For instance the free VSCode from Microsoft will work out of the box.

User Event Example

Full example for a User Event Script might look something like this:

/**
 * @NAPIVersion 2.0
 * @NScriptType UserEventScript
 */

import {EntryPoints} from 'N/types';
import * as log from 'N/log';

export let beforeSubmit: EntryPoints.UserEvent.beforeSubmit = (context: EntryPoints.UserEvent.beforeSubmitContext) => {
    let x = context.newRecord.getValue({fieldId: 'companyname'});
    log.audit('value', `companyname is: ${x}`);
};

Suitelet Example

/**
 * @NApiVersion 2.x
 * @NScriptType Suitelet
 */

import {EntryPoints} from 'N/types';
import * as record from 'N/record';

export let onRequest: EntryPoints.Suitelet.onRequest = (context: EntryPoints.Suitelet.onRequestContext) => {
    let folder = record.load({type: 'folder', id: 36464});
    let allfields = folder.getFields().join(', ');
    context.response.write(`<br>all fields: ${allfields}`);
};

This example exports the function onRequest that needs to be referenced in the script record.

Updates

You can download the latest published typings library at any time by simply running the command:

npm install --save-dev @hitc/netsuite-types

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial