Easy and type safe way to write spies for tests, for both sync and async (promises, Observables) returning methods.
This is the monorepo of:
|Project
|Status
|Description
|jasmine-auto-spies
|Easy and type safe way to write spies for jasmine tests
|jest-auto-spies
|Easy and type safe way to write spies for jest tests
Want to contribute? Yayy! 🎉
Please read and follow our Contributing Guidelines to learn what are the right steps to take before contributing your time, effort and code.
Thanks 🙏
Be kind to each other and please read our code of conduct.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Shai Reznik
💻 📖 🤔 🚇 🚧 🧑🏫 👀 ⚠️
|
Bnaya Peretz
💻 🤔 🔧
|
shuebner
💻 🤔 ⚠️
|
Meksi
💻 ⚠️
|
Taylor Ben
🤔
|
Yonatan Kra
💻
|
Martin Baum
💻 ⚠️
|
Guille Eneas Timón Grau
💻 ⚠️
|
Rainer Hahnekamp
🚧
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT