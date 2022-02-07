openbase logo
@highcharts/map-collection

by highcharts
1.1.4 (see all)

Highmaps Map Collection

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.2K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Highmaps - Map Collection

Website | API | Demo | Issues

License

The use of the maps in this collection requires that you follow our terms and conditions that are stated in License.md.

Installation

Install from our CDN

All our maps can be loaded from code.highcharts.com/mapdata. The following example loads the map custom/world.js:

<script src="https://code.highcharts.com/mapdata/custom/world.js"></script>

After the map is loaded in the browser then you can use it in Highmaps as following:

Highcharts.mapChart('container', {
  chart: {
    map: 'custom/world'
  },
  // ...
});

Install from npm

npm i @highcharts/map-collection

To load a map in Node.js and use it in Highmaps you can do the following:

var Highcharts = require('highcharts/highmaps.js'),
    map = require('@highcharts/map-collection/custom/world.geo.json');

Highcharts.mapChart('container', {
  chart: {
    map: geojson
  },
  // ...
});

