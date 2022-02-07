Highmaps - Map Collection

License

The use of the maps in this collection requires that you follow our terms and conditions that are stated in License.md.

Installation

Install from our CDN

All our maps can be loaded from code.highcharts.com/mapdata. The following example loads the map custom/world.js :

< script src = "https://code.highcharts.com/mapdata/custom/world.js" > </ script >

After the map is loaded in the browser then you can use it in Highmaps as following:

Highcharts.mapChart( 'container' , { chart : { map : 'custom/world' }, });

Install from npm

npm i @ highcharts / map - collection

To load a map in Node.js and use it in Highmaps you can do the following: