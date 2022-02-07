The use of the maps in this collection requires that you follow our terms and conditions that are stated in License.md.
All our maps can be loaded from code.highcharts.com/mapdata. The following example loads the map
custom/world.js:
<script src="https://code.highcharts.com/mapdata/custom/world.js"></script>
After the map is loaded in the browser then you can use it in Highmaps as following:
Highcharts.mapChart('container', {
chart: {
map: 'custom/world'
},
// ...
});
npm i @highcharts/map-collection
To load a map in Node.js and use it in Highmaps you can do the following:
var Highcharts = require('highcharts/highmaps.js'),
map = require('@highcharts/map-collection/custom/world.geo.json');
Highcharts.mapChart('container', {
chart: {
map: geojson
},
// ...
});