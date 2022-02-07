Human Interface Guidelines

HIG is Autodesk's unified design system, so we can build better products faster.

Getting started

Add a component to your app:

yarn add @hig/button

Import and render the component:

import Button from '@hig/button' ; function MyComponent ( ) { return < Button title = "Hello, world!" /> }

Theme data and theming components

Theme data is a representation of the HIG visual design language in the form of data. With @hig/theme-data , we publish the data in ECMAScript module, JSON, and SCSS formats. This data includes 8 themes that can be used on any platform. There are four color schemes including...

Light gray

Dark gray

Dark blue

Web light (default) - though it is the default color scheme, it is on the road to being deprecated

...with two densities–high and low–for each scheme. See how to provide a theme to components.

@hig/theme-data - HIG design spec as data

<ThemeContext> - A component to ease consumption of theme data from within React components.

React components

Basics

Typography - See <Typography> and <RichText>

and Layout - See <Spacer>

Icons - See <Icons> to easily render icons in React and the @hig/icons package for svg data

Components

Each HIG pattern is implemented as a set of React components. Each pattern is published to NPM individually under the @hig namespace.

<Accordion> - Make content-heavy pages appear less so by vertically stacking items in lists that users can expand or contract

<Avatar> - A visual representation of a customer's identity

<Banner> - An alert that requires a user action

<Button> - Trigger actions or changes

<Checkbox> - A control to select from non-exclusive options

<Dropdown> - A menu to select one or many from a list

<Flyout> - A lightweight popup container

<Icons> - Represents a concept in graphical form

<IconButton> - Action buttons that include an icon only

<Menu> - Display a list of choices through interaction with a button, icon or other controls

<Modal> - An overlay that focuses the customer's attention

<NotificationsFlyout> - A less intrusive way of announcing an event of potential interest to the user

<NotificationsToast> - Floating message boxes that appear

<NumericInput> - For numerical values that allows freehand text entries or toggling values up and down

<ProfileFlyout> - A flyout containing customer's name, email, and account info

<ProgressBar> - An indication of content loading, presented horizontally

<ProgressRing> - An indication of content loading, presented circularly

<ProjectAccountSwitcher> - Switches the context to different projects or accounts

<RadioButton> - A control to select one exclusively from a list

<RichText> - Applies the HIG typography styles to whatever is passed to it

<SideNav> - Provides high-level navigation

<SkeletonItem> - A placeholder for loading content

<Slider> - A control for selecting a single numeric value from a range

<Spacer> - A square of empty space, meant to add space between other components

<Surface> - A themable container with the appropriate background color for the current theme

<Tabs> - Keeps related content in a single container

<TextArea> - A control to provide a large amount of freeform text

<TextLink> - Directs visitors to another location

<Timestamp> - Presents a date with humanized phrasing

<Toggle> - A control for a single action with a clear on/off or start/stop.

<Tooltip> - Provides context in a small popup container

<TopNav> - Navigation across the top of the screen

<TreeView> - A way to view and manipulate a list of data

<Typography> - A set of components in many typographical variations

Contributing

Read our contribution guidelines here: CONTRIBUTING.md