HIG is Autodesk's unified design system, so we can build better products faster.
Add a component to your app:
yarn add @hig/button
Import and render the component:
import Button from '@hig/button';
function MyComponent() {
return <Button title="Hello, world!" />
}
Theme data is a representation of the HIG visual design language in the form of data. With
@hig/theme-data, we publish the data in ECMAScript module, JSON, and SCSS formats. This data includes 8 themes that can be used on any platform. There are four color schemes including...
...with two densities–high and low–for each scheme. See how to provide a theme to components.
@hig/theme-data - HIG design spec as data
<ThemeContext> - A component to ease consumption of theme data from within React components.
<Typography> and
<RichText>
<Spacer>
<Icons> to easily render icons in React and the
@hig/icons package for svg data
Each HIG pattern is implemented as a set of React components. Each pattern is published to NPM individually under the @hig namespace.
<Accordion> - Make content-heavy pages appear less so by vertically stacking items in lists that users can expand or contract
<Avatar> - A visual representation of a customer's identity
<Banner> - An alert that requires a user action
<Button> - Trigger actions or changes
<Checkbox> - A control to select from non-exclusive options
<Dropdown> - A menu to select one or many from a list
<Flyout> - A lightweight popup container
<Icons> - Represents a concept in graphical form
<IconButton> - Action buttons that include an icon only
<Menu> - Display a list of choices through interaction with a button, icon or other controls
<Modal> - An overlay that focuses the customer's attention
<NotificationsFlyout> - A less intrusive way of announcing an event of potential interest to the user
<NotificationsToast> - Floating message boxes that appear
<NumericInput> - For numerical values that allows freehand text entries or toggling values up and down
<ProfileFlyout> - A flyout containing customer's name, email, and account info
<ProgressBar> - An indication of content loading, presented horizontally
<ProgressRing> - An indication of content loading, presented circularly
<ProjectAccountSwitcher> - Switches the context to different projects or accounts
<RadioButton> - A control to select one exclusively from a list
<RichText> - Applies the HIG typography styles to whatever is passed to it
<SideNav> - Provides high-level navigation
<SkeletonItem> - A placeholder for loading content
<Slider> - A control for selecting a single numeric value from a range
<Spacer> - A square of empty space, meant to add space between other components
<Surface> - A themable container with the appropriate background color for the current theme
<Tabs> - Keeps related content in a single container
<TextArea> - A control to provide a large amount of freeform text
<TextLink> - Directs visitors to another location
<Timestamp> - Presents a date with humanized phrasing
<Toggle> - A control for a single action with a clear on/off or start/stop.
<Tooltip> - Provides context in a small popup container
<TopNav> - Navigation across the top of the screen
<TreeView> - A way to view and manipulate a list of data
<Typography> - A set of components in many typographical variations
Read our contribution guidelines here: CONTRIBUTING.md