HIUI is a solution that is adequate for the formulation and implementation of interaction and UI design standard for front, middle and backend .

Features

Highly minimize user perception of interaction costs and predictability of interactions

Build outstanding virtual style and get virtual design and interface specification for typical scenario

Highly refined design experience in OA, warehousing and after-sales systems, BI systems, and corporate mid-station projects

Install

npm install @hi-ui/hiui

For components usage, see more at HIUI Documents.

Contribute

Structure

. ├── build # build command ├── components # component source ├── docs # markdown docs │ ├── en-US │ └── zh-CN ├── libs # third-party libraries ├── locales # i18n config ├── site # doc site source ├── CHANGELOG .md ├── commitlint .config .js ├── gulpfile .js ├── LICENSE ├── README-zh .md ├── README .md ├── package .json └── postcss .config .js

Setup

$ npm i $ npm start

Open http://localhost:4200

Unit Testing

$ npm run jest:coverage

Style Guide

License

MIT

