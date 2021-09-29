openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@hi-ui/type-assertion

by XiaoMi
4.0.0-alpha.0 (see all)

HIUI is a solution that is adequate for the fomulation and implementation of interaction and UI design standard for front, middle and backend.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

882

GitHub Stars

414

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

HIUI Logo

HIUI

JavaScript Style Guide

English | 中文

HIUI is a solution that is adequate for the formulation and implementation of interaction and UI design standard for front, middle and backend .

Features

  • Highly minimize user perception of interaction costs and predictability of interactions
  • Build outstanding virtual style and get virtual design and interface specification for typical scenario
  • Highly refined design experience in OA, warehousing and after-sales systems, BI systems, and corporate mid-station projects

Install

npm install @hi-ui/hiui

For components usage, see more at HIUI Documents.

Contribute

Structure

.
├── build                   # build command
├── components              # component source
├── docs                    # markdown docs
│   ├── en-US
│   └── zh-CN
├── libs                    # third-party libraries
├── locales                 # i18n config
├── site                    # doc site source
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── commitlint.config.js
├── gulpfile.js
├── LICENSE
├── README-zh.md
├── README.md
├── package.json
└── postcss.config.js

Setup

# install dependencies
$ npm i

# serve in dev mode, with hot reload at localhost:4200
$ npm start

Open http://localhost:4200

Unit Testing

# require node version >= 10

$ npm run jest:coverage

Style Guide

License

MIT

-- EOF --

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial