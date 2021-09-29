HIUI is a solution that is adequate for the formulation and implementation of interaction and UI design standard for front, middle and backend .
npm install @hi-ui/hiui
For components usage, see more at HIUI Documents.
├── build # build command
├── components # component source
├── docs # markdown docs
│ ├── en-US
│ └── zh-CN
├── libs # third-party libraries
├── locales # i18n config
├── site # doc site source
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── commitlint.config.js
├── gulpfile.js
├── LICENSE
├── README-zh.md
├── README.md
├── package.json
└── postcss.config.js
# install dependencies
$ npm i
# serve in dev mode, with hot reload at localhost:4200
$ npm start
Open http://localhost:4200
# require node version >= 10
$ npm run jest:coverage
MIT
