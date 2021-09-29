openbase logo
@hi-ui/core-css

by XiaoMi
4.0.0-alpha.0 (see all)

HIUI is a solution that is adequate for the fomulation and implementation of interaction and UI design standard for front, middle and backend.

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

412

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

HIUI Logo

HIUI

JavaScript Style Guide

English | 中文

HIUI is a solution that is adequate for the formulation and implementation of interaction and UI design standard for front, middle and backend .

Features

  • Highly minimize user perception of interaction costs and predictability of interactions
  • Build outstanding virtual style and get virtual design and interface specification for typical scenario
  • Highly refined design experience in OA, warehousing and after-sales systems, BI systems, and corporate mid-station projects

Install

npm install @hi-ui/hiui

For components usage, see more at HIUI Documents.

Contribute

Structure

.
├── build                   # build command
├── components              # component source
├── docs                    # markdown docs
│   ├── en-US
│   └── zh-CN
├── libs                    # third-party libraries
├── locales                 # i18n config
├── site                    # doc site source
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── commitlint.config.js
├── gulpfile.js
├── LICENSE
├── README-zh.md
├── README.md
├── package.json
└── postcss.config.js

Setup

# install dependencies
$ npm i

# serve in dev mode, with hot reload at localhost:4200
$ npm start

Open http://localhost:4200

Unit Testing

# require node version >= 10

$ npm run jest:coverage

Style Guide

License

MIT

-- EOF --

