rna

@heytea/react-native-amap3d

by 7c00
2.1.0

react-native 高德地图组件，使用最新 3D SDK，支持 Android + iOS

Readme

react-native-amap3d npm version build status

react-native 高德地图组件，使用最新 3D SDK，支持 Android + iOS，受 react-native-maps 启发，提供功能丰富且易用的接口。

相关项目推荐：

接口文档：https://qiuxiang.github.io/react-native-amap3d/api/globals.html

功能

  • 地图模式切换（常规、卫星、导航、夜间）
  • 3D 建筑、路况、室内地图
  • 内置地图控件的显示隐藏（指南针、比例尺、定位按钮、缩放按钮）
  • 手势交互控制（平移、缩放、旋转、倾斜）
  • 中心坐标、缩放级别、倾斜度的设置，支持动画过渡
  • 地图事件（onPress、onLongPress、onLocation、onStatusChange）
  • 地图标记（Marker）
    • 自定义信息窗体
    • 自定义图标
  • 折线绘制（Polyline）
  • 多边形绘制（Polygon）
  • 圆形绘制（Circle）
  • 热力图（HeatMap）
  • 海量点（MultiPoint）
  • 离线地图

安装

npm i react-native-amap3d

# ios 项目需要更新 pods
cd ios
pod install

本项目从 v2.0.0 开始支持 RN 的 autolinking，不再需要手动配置。

添加高德 Key

Android

  1. 获取高德 Key

  2. 编辑 Android 项目的 AndroidManifest.xml（一般在 android\app\src\main\AndroidManifest.xml），添加如下代码：

    <application>
  <meta-data
    android:name="com.amap.api.v2.apikey"
    android:value="你的高德 Key" />
</application>

iOS

  1. 获取高德 Key

  2. AppDelegate.m 里引入 SDK  头文件 #import <AMapFoundationKit/AMapFoundationKit.h>， 并设置高德 Key [AMapServices sharedServices].apiKey = @"你的高德 Key";

用法

导入地图模块

import { MapView } from "react-native-amap3d";

基本用法

<MapView
  center={{
    latitude: 39.91095,
    longitude: 116.37296
  }}
/>

启用定位并监听定位事件

<MapView
  locationEnabled
  onLocation={({ nativeEvent }) => console.log(`${nativeEvent.latitude}, ${nativeEvent.longitude}`)}
/>

添加可拖拽的地图标记

<MapView>
  <MapView.Marker
    draggable
    title="这是一个可拖拽的标记"
    onDragEnd={({ nativeEvent }) =>
      console.log(`${nativeEvent.latitude}, ${nativeEvent.longitude}`)
    }
    coordinate={{
      latitude: 39.91095,
      longitude: 116.37296
    }}
  />
</MapView>

自定义标记图片及信息窗体

const coordinate = {
  latitude: 39.706901,
  longitude: 116.397972,
}

<MapView.Marker image='flag' coordinate={coordinate}>
  <View style={styles.customInfoWindow}>
    <Text>自定义信息窗体</Text>
  </View>
</MapView.Marker>

更多示例

参考 examples，或直接下载安装示例 app

Android

yarn run-android

iOS

cd ios && pod install && cd ..
yarn run-ios

常见问题

  • 该项目不打算做数据接口，地理/逆地理编码、路径规划、搜索等功能请使用 Web 服务
  • 尽量使用设备进行测试，在模拟器可能存在一些问题（常见的是 Android 模拟器因为缺少硬件加速而导致闪退）。

