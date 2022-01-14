react-native 高德地图组件，使用最新 3D SDK，支持 Android + iOS，受 react-native-maps 启发，提供功能丰富且易用的接口。
接口文档：https://qiuxiang.github.io/react-native-amap3d/api/globals.html
npm i react-native-amap3d
# ios 项目需要更新 pods
cd ios
pod install
本项目从 v2.0.0 开始支持 RN 的 autolinking，不再需要手动配置。
编辑 Android 项目的
AndroidManifest.xml（一般在
android\app\src\main\AndroidManifest.xml），添加如下代码：
<application>
<meta-data
android:name="com.amap.api.v2.apikey"
android:value="你的高德 Key" />
</application>
在
AppDelegate.m 里引入 SDK 头文件
#import <AMapFoundationKit/AMapFoundationKit.h>，
并设置高德 Key
[AMapServices sharedServices].apiKey = @"你的高德 Key";。
import { MapView } from "react-native-amap3d";
<MapView
center={{
latitude: 39.91095,
longitude: 116.37296
}}
/>
<MapView
locationEnabled
onLocation={({ nativeEvent }) => console.log(`${nativeEvent.latitude}, ${nativeEvent.longitude}`)}
/>
<MapView>
<MapView.Marker
draggable
title="这是一个可拖拽的标记"
onDragEnd={({ nativeEvent }) =>
console.log(`${nativeEvent.latitude}, ${nativeEvent.longitude}`)
}
coordinate={{
latitude: 39.91095,
longitude: 116.37296
}}
/>
</MapView>
const coordinate = {
latitude: 39.706901,
longitude: 116.397972,
}
<MapView.Marker image='flag' coordinate={coordinate}>
<View style={styles.customInfoWindow}>
<Text>自定义信息窗体</Text>
</View>
</MapView.Marker>
yarn run-android
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
yarn run-ios