This library provides functions which help to create robust and reliable end-to-end tests with protractor and reduces the pain of end-to-end tests to a minimum. All provided action helpers perform checks that the element is in the correct state before the actual task is performed.
Features
click,
sendKeys or
hover which wait for their elements before the action is performed
waitfor… functions to avoid
sleep
flowLog function, which logs exactly in the moment when it is expected to log: when the previous web driver action was performed, and not when the
it block is called.
.toBePresent() or
toBeDisplayed();
ElementFinder,
Locator or
string as target parameter
async /
await (every function returns a promise)
TypeScript
const { click, waitForTextToBe, sendKeys, getText } = require('protractor-test-helper');
describe('readme example', () => {
// Simple example - better would be a Page Object
const firstNumber = element(by.model('first'));
const secondNumber = element(by.model('second'));
const goButton = element(by.id('gobutton'));
const latestResult = element(by.binding('latest'));
beforeEach(() => {
browser.get('http://juliemr.github.io/protractor-demo/');
});
it('should add one and two', () => {
sendKeys(firstNumber, '1');
sendKeys(secondNumber, '2');
click(goButton);
waitForTextToBe(latestResult, '3');
expect(getText(latestResult), '3');
});
});
For more examples please have a look into the
test folder.
npm install @hetznercloud/protractor-test-helper --save-dev
or
yarn add @hetznercloud/protractor-test-helper -D
To use the matcher you have to call the install function in your
protractor.config:
exports.config = {
onPrepare() {
//...
require('@hetznercloud/protractor-test-helper/').installMatcher();
},
};
Pull requests are warmly welcome. Minor fixes will be merged as soon as possible. Please ask before you make any significant changes (e.g. implementing new features, refactoring code, etc), otherwise you risk spending a lot of time working on something that the project's developers might not want to merge into the project.
Tests can be started with:
yarn test
After adding new functionality please add new test cases as well. The test app is located under
testapp/ and consists of a simple
Angular application.
You can simply start it with
yarn start.
Please respect the linting rules and run
yarn pretty:write after applying changes to the code.
Prettier is an "opinionated code formatter". More information about prettier.
The readme and docs are autogenerated. After adding or updating functions please run
yarn readme:update
The first part of the readme is stored under
_docs/README.base.md.
Please do not make changes directly in the
README.md file.
MIT license
expect(ElementFinder | Locator | string).toBeDisplayed();
expect(ElementFinder | Locator | string).toBePresent();
▸ click(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
timeout: number,
tryCount: number): Promise‹void›
Waits for an element to be displayed and clickable, and click on it.
If the click fails,
tryCount retries are performed.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds to wait for the target
tryCount
|number
|DEFAULT_RETRIES
|Retry counter for the recursion
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ hover(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
timeout: number): Promise‹void›
Waits for an element to be displayed and positions the pointer inside that element.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds to wait for the target
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ selectOption(
option: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
timeout: number): Promise‹void›
Select an
<option>. If the selection fails, 3 retries are performed.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
option
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds to wait for the target
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ selectOptionByIndex(
select: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
index: number,
timeout: number): Promise‹void›
Select an
<option> ancestor of a particular
<select> element by its
index. All options are collected by
tagName === 'option', skipping
<optgroup> or similar elements. After that the index is selected.
If the selection fails, 3 retries are performed.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
select
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Parent element
index
|number
|-
|Index of the option which should be selected
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds to wait for the target
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ selectOptionByText(
select: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
text: string,
timeout: number): Promise‹void›
Select an
<option> ancestor of a particular
<select> element by its
content. The option is identified by Protractor's
cssContainingText
(partial match:
selectOptionByText('bar') matches
<option>foobar</option>
too). If the selection fails, 3 retries are performed.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
select
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Parent element
text
|string
|-
|Text of the option which should be selected
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds to wait for the target
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ sendKeys(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
value: string,
timeout: number,
tryCount: number): Promise‹void›
Wait for an
<input> element to be displayed, then clear its content, and
perform key strokes for the passed value. If sendKeys fails,
tryCount
retries are performed.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
value
|string
|-
|Input value which should be sent as key inputs
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds to wait for the target
tryCount
|number
|DEFAULT_RETRIES
|Retry counter for the recursion
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ waitForAttributeMatch(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
attr: string,
value: RegExp,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Wait for an element's attribute value to match a regular expression.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
attr
|string
|-
|Attribute name
value
|RegExp
|-
|RegExp which the attribute's value should match
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitForAttributeToBe(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
attr: string,
value: string,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Wait for an element's attribute to have the given value.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
attr
|string
|-
|Attribute name
value
|string
|-
|Value which the attribute should have
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitForElementCountToBe(
target: ElementArrayFinder | Locator | string,
expected: number,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Waits that a selector resolves to the expected number of elements. Useful e.g. to verify that the expected number of items have been added to a list.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementArrayFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target selector or ElementArryFinder
expected
|number
|-
|Number of the expected elements
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitForElementCountToBeGreaterThan(
target: ElementArrayFinder | Locator | string,
expected: number,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Waits that a selector resolves to more than the expected count of elements. Useful e.g. to verify that at least some number of items have been added to a list.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementArrayFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target selector or ElementArrayFinder
expected
|number
|-
|Expected number of elements
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitForElementCountToBeLessThan(
target: ElementArrayFinder | Locator | string,
expected: number,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Waits that a selector resolves to less than the expected count of elements. Useful e.g. to verify that at least some elements have been removed from a list.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementArrayFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target selector or ElementArrayFinder
expected
|number
|-
|Should be less than the expected number of elements
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitForTextMatch(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
value: RegExp,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Wait for an element's text content to match a regular expression.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|-
value
|RegExp
|-
|The RegExp which the content of the target should match
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitForTextToBe(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
value: string,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Wait for an element's text content to equal the given value.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
value
|string
|-
|The string we are waiting for
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitForUrlMatch(
value: RegExp,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Wait for the browser's URL to match a regular expression.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
value
|RegExp
|-
|RegExp which the URL should match
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitForWindowCount(
count: number,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Waits for a window count. Useful e.g. for confirming that a popup window was opened.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
count
|number
|-
|Expected number of windows
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitToBeDisplayed(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Wait for an element to be displayed. Displayed means that it is part of the DOM and visible.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|-
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitToBeNotDisplayed(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Wait for an element to be not displayed. An element which is not displayed could still be part of the DOM, but is hidden by a css rule.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitToBeNotPresent(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Wait for an element not to be present. Not present means that this element does not exist in the DOM.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|-
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ waitToBePresent(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
timeout: number): Promise‹boolean›
Wait for an element to be present. Present means the element is part of the DOM, but still might be hidden by CSS rules.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ getElementAttributeValue(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
attr: string,
timeout: number): Promise‹string›
Waits for the element to be present, and resolves to the attribute's value.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
attr
|string
|-
|Attribute name to look for
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds to wait for the target
Returns: Promise‹string›
▸ getText(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string,
timeout: number,
tryCount: number): Promise‹string›
Wait for an element to be displayed, and resolves to the text in that
element. If
getText fails,
tryCount retries are performed.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|-
|Target element
timeout
|number
|DEFAULT_TIMEOUT
|Timeout in milliseconds to wait for the target
tryCount
|number
|DEFAULT_RETRIES
|Retry counter for the recursion
Returns: Promise‹string›
▸ getWindowHandlesCount(): Promise‹number›
Resolves to the current window count. Windows includes windows, tabs, etc.
Returns: Promise‹number›
▸ closeWindow(
index: number): Promise‹void›
Closes a browser window, popup, or tab identified by its zero-based index. If two windows are open and the second window is to be closed, the index should be 1.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
index
|number
|0
|The index of the Window
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ openUrlInNewTab(
url: string): Promise‹boolean›
Opens the passed URL in a new tab.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|The URL to be opened in the window or tab
Returns: Promise‹boolean›
▸ scrollBottom(): Promise‹void›
Scrolls to the bottom of the window.
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ scrollTop(): Promise‹void›
Scrolls to the top of the window.
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ flowLog(
message: string): Promise‹void›
Logs a message in the flow of protractor. This means that the log message appears in the correct order as the actions and tests are performed, and not like regular log output at the test initialization.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
message
|string
|Text to be logged to the console in the control flow
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ getElementArrayFinder(
target: ElementArrayFinder | Locator | string): ElementArrayFinder
Constructs an ElementArrayFinder from various target types.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
target
|ElementArrayFinder | Locator | string
|Target element
Returns: ElementArrayFinder
▸ getElementFinder(
target: ElementFinder | Locator | string): ElementFinder
Constructs an ElementFinder from various target types.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
target
|ElementFinder | Locator | string
|Target element
Returns: ElementFinder
▸ log(
message: string,
ignoreDebug: boolean): void
Logs a message to the console if debugging is enabled.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
message
|string
|-
|Text to be logged to the console
ignoreDebug
|boolean
|false
|Force log message to be logged, regardless of debug settings
Returns: void
▸ refresh(
reason: string): Promise‹void›
Performs a page reload and displays a message in the flow log why the reload was necessary.
see flowLog
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
reason
|string
|Text to be logged to the flow log
Returns: Promise‹void›
▸ sleep(
time: number,
message?: string): Promise‹void›
Performs a browser sleep. Normally it should be avoided because of its
performance impact, and replaced by one of the
waitTo… functions wherever
possible. If
sleep is still necessary, a reason can be displayed in the
flow log.
Parameters:
|Name
|Type
|Description
time
|number
|Time in milliseconds to sleep
message?
|string
|Text which explains why the sleep was necessary
Returns: Promise‹void›