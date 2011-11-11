$ heroku plugins:install api
heroku api METHOD [PATH]
make a manual API request
USAGE
$ heroku api METHOD [PATH]
ARGUMENTS
METHOD GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, or DELETE
PATH endpoint to call
OPTIONS
-a, --accept-inclusion=accept-inclusion Accept-Inclusion header to use
-b, --body=body JSON input body
-v, --version=version version to use (e.g. 2, 3, or 3.variant)
DESCRIPTION
The api command is a convenient but low-level way to send requests
to the Heroku API. It sends an HTTP request to the Heroku API
using the given method on the given path. For methods PUT, PATCH,
and POST, it uses stdin unmodified as the request body. It prints
the response unmodified on stdout.
It is essentially like curl for the Heroku API.
Method name input will be upcased, so both 'heroku api GET /apps' and
'heroku api get /apps' are valid commands.
EXAMPLE
$ heroku api GET /apps/myapp
{
created_at: "2011-11-11T04:17:13-00:00",
id: "12345678-9abc-def0-1234-456789012345",
name: "myapp",
…
}
$ heroku api PATCH /apps/myapp/config-vars --body '{"FOO": "bar"}'
{
FOO: "bar"
…
}
$ export HEROKU_HEADERS
$ HEROKU_HEADERS='{
"Content-Type": "application/x-www-form-urlencoded",
"Accept": "application/json"
}'
$ printf 'type=web&qty=2' | heroku api POST /apps/myapp/ps/scale
2
See code: src/commands/api.ts