API Plugin for Heroku Toolbelt

How to install this plugin

heroku plugins:install api

Usage

heroku api METHOD [PATH]

make a manual API request

USAGE $ heroku api METHOD [ PATH ] ARGUMENTS METHOD GET , POST, PUT, PATCH, or DELETE PATH endpoint to call OPTIONS -a, -b, -v, DESCRIPTION The api command is a convenient but low- level way to send requests to the Heroku API. It sends an HTTP request to the Heroku API using the given method on the given path . For methods PUT, PATCH, and POST, it uses stdin unmodified as the request body. It prints the response unmodified on stdout. It is essentially like curl for the Heroku API. Method name input will be upcased, so both 'heroku api GET /apps' and 'heroku api get /apps' are valid commands. EXAMPLE $ heroku api GET /apps/myapp { created_at: "2011-11-11T04:17:13-00:00", id: "12345678-9abc-def0-1234-456789012345", name : "myapp", … } $ heroku api PATCH /apps/myapp/config-vars { FOO: "bar" … } $ export HEROKU_HEADERS $ HEROKU_HEADERS= '{ "Content-Type": "application/x-www-form-urlencoded", "Accept": "application/json" }' $ printf 'type=web&qty=2' | heroku api POST /apps/myapp/ps/scale 2

See code: src/commands/api.ts