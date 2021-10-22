A set of 450+ free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons for you to use in your web projects.

Available as basic SVG icons and via first-party React and Vue libraries.

Browse at Heroicons.com →

Basic Usage

The quickest way to use these icons is to simply copy the source for the icon you need from heroicons.com and inline it directly into your HTML:

< svg class = "h-6 w-6 text-gray-500" fill = "none" viewBox = "0 0 24 24" stroke = "currentColor" > < path stroke-linecap = "round" stroke-linejoin = "round" stroke-width = "2" d = "M12 8v4l3 3m6-3a9 9 0 11-18 0 9 9 0 0118 0z" /> </ svg >

Both icon styles are preconfigured to be stylable by setting the color CSS property, either manually or using utility classes like text-gray-500 in a framework like Tailwind CSS.

React

First, install @heroicons/react from npm:

npm install @heroicons/react

Now each icon can be imported individually as a React component:

import { BeakerIcon } from '@heroicons/react/solid' function MyComponent ( ) { return ( < div > < BeakerIcon className = "h-5 w-5 text-blue-500" /> < p > ... </ p > </ div > ) }

The 24x24 outline icons can be imported from @heroicons/react/outline , and the 20x20 solid icons can be imported from @heroicons/react/solid .

Icons use an upper camel case naming convention and are always suffixed with the word Icon .

Browse the full list of icon names on UNPKG →

Vue

Note that this library currently only supports Vue 3.

First, install @heroicons/vue from npm:

npm install @heroicons/vue

Now each icon can be imported individually as a Vue component:

<template> <div> <BeakerIcon class="h-5 w-5 text-blue-500"/> <p>...</p> </div> </template> <script> import { BeakerIcon } from '@heroicons/vue/solid' export default { components: { BeakerIcon } } </script>

The 24x24 outline icons can be imported from @heroicons/vue/outline , and the 20x20 solid icons can be imported from @heroicons/vue/solid .

Icons use an upper camel case naming convention and are always suffixed with the word Icon .

Browse the full list of icon names on UNPKG →

License

This library is MIT licensed.