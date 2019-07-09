HeroDevs Packages

This is a repo where HeroDevs develop and test our public packages. To see the source for each public npm package, head into the projects folder and see each project.

Publishing a new package

To add a new package to be published, do the following:

Use the CLI to add the new package. Modify the tsconfig.json to account for the new package and it's mock-npm status in this repo. See the path section in tsconfig.json . Add a build and package step into the package.json so that it can be built. Add a way in the main app for package to be tested and used. Build and package your project into the dist directory. The first time you publish it, you will need to cd into the dist folder and run npm publish --access public . After the first time, you can simply run npm publish from the dist/<package> folder.

If you have any access errors when publishing, request to be added to the HeroDevs team on npm.