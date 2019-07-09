This is a repo where HeroDevs develop and test our public packages.
To see the source for each public npm package, head into the
projects folder and see each project.
To add a new package to be published, do the following:
tsconfig.json to account for the new package and it's mock-npm status in this repo. See the
path section in
tsconfig.json.
package.json so that it can be built.
dist directory.
npm publish --access public. After the first time, you can simply run
npm publish from the
dist/<package> folder.
If you have any access errors when publishing, request to be added to the HeroDevs team on npm.