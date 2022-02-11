harp.gl is an experimental and work in progress open-source 3D map rendering engine written in TypeScript.
You can use this engine to:
With that in mind, we have included some modules that let's you get started with some simple web applications that can display a map using our default style. You can get results like the one shown below:
There are three methods to get up and running with harp.gl quickly, in order of difficulty:
<script> tag in your html
If you want to learn more about the applications you can create, please check the Getting Started Guide.
Regardless of how you structure your project, you need some means to authenticate, please see the following guide to generate a token.
This repository is a monorepo containing the core components of
harp.gl,
organized in a
yarn workspace.
All components can be used stand-alone and are in the
@here subdirectory.
All
harp.gl modules are installable via yarn (or npm):
yarn add @here/harp-mapview
npm install @here/harp-mapview
Since
harp.gl consists of a set of modules, there are no ready-made bundles available. Take a look at the examples on information on how to use tools like
webpack to create a bundle for the browser.
Run:
yarn install
to download and install all required packages and set up the yarn workspace.
Run:
yarn start
To launch
webpack-dev-server. Open
http://localhost:8080/ in your favorite browser.
Run:
yarn start-tests
Open
http://localhost:8080/ in your favorite browser to run the tests.
Run:
yarn run start-tests
>: Project is running at http://localhost:8080/
Note the URL and invoke tests using
mocha-webdriver-runner. Example:
npx mocha-webdriver-runner http://localhost:8081/ --chrome
npx mocha-webdriver-runner http://localhost:8081/ --headless-firefox
As for now, there is no baseline for performance tests results, so before examining performance one have to establish baseline:
Performance test steps
$ git checkout master
PROFILEHELPER_COMMAND=baseline yarn performance-test-node # create baseline of measurements for your particular platform
Note, that performance test suite is very limited, so it is highly possible that you have to write new dedicated performance test for code that is about to be optimized. See
tests/performancefor examples.
Go back to your branch, change stuff and
Rerun tests with your changes
yarn performance-test-node --grep lines # assuming you're playing with lines
...
performance createLineGeometry segments=2
min=0.0014ms (-2.44% vs 0.0014ms) sum=999.16ms (0% vs 999.12ms) repeats=499568.00 (-6.47% vs 534131.00) throughput=499988.43/s (-6.47% vs 534600.13/s)
avg=0.002ms (6.92% vs 0.0019ms) med=0.0015ms (0.2% vs 0.0015ms) med95=0.0031ms (17.6% vs 0.0026ms)
gcTime=39.6195ms (-3.39% vs 41.011ms) sumNoGc=959.54ms (0.15% vs 958.11ms) throughputNoGc=520633.00/s (-6.61% vs 557461.83/s)
Run
yarn test-debug
Add and start this configuration to your launch.json :
{
"type": "chrome",
"request": "attach",
"name": "Karma Tests",
"sourceMaps": true,
"webRoot": "${workspaceRoot}/test",
"address": "localhost",
"port": 9333,
"pathMapping": {
"/": "${workspaceRoot}",
"/base/": "${workspaceRoot}/"
},
"sourceMapPathOverrides": {
"webpack:///./*": "${webRoot}/*",
"webpack:///src/*": "${webRoot}/*",
"webpack:///*": "*",
"webpack:///./~/*": "${webRoot}/node_modules/*",
"meteor://app/*": "${webRoot}/*"
}
}
Run:
yarn run typedoc
It will output all documentation under
/dist/doc.
Copyright (C) 2017-2021 HERE Europe B.V.
See the LICENSE file in the root of this project for license details about using
harp.gl.
In addition, please note that the fonts are under a different set of licenses.
For other use cases not listed in the license terms, please contact us.