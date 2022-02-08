Herbsjs

Library that unify all core librarys from herbsjs

Installing

$ npm install /herbs

Using

(ES6 module syntax)

import herbs from '@herbsjs/herbs' const {usecase, step, Ok, Err, entity, field, validate, errorCodes ,checker} = herbs

const { usecase, step, Ok, Err, entity, field, validate, errorCodes ,checker } = require ( '@herbsjs/herbs' )

Please visit out website for more information: https://herbsjs.org

Any doubts?

Please visit our issues or chat with us in: Herbs discord

Contribute

Come with us to make an awesome herbs.

Now, if you do not have technical knowledge and also have intend to help us, do not feel shy, click here to chat with us and collaborate their ideas, the contribution may be a criticism or a compliment (why not?)

If you would like to help contribute to this repository, please see CONTRIBUTING

License

Herbs is released under the MIT license.