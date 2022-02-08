openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@herbsjs/herbs

by herbsjs
1.3.1 (see all)

A domain-first framework. Code your domain and your infrastructure will follow

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

680

GitHub Stars

310

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

CI Herbsjs

Library that unify all core librarys from herbsjs

Installing

  $ npm install @herbsjs/herbs

Using

(ES6 module syntax)


import herbs from '@herbsjs/herbs'
const {usecase, step, Ok, Err, entity, field, validate, errorCodes ,checker} = herbs

(CommonJS syntax)


const { usecase, step, Ok, Err, entity, field, validate, errorCodes ,checker } = require('@herbsjs/herbs')

Please visit out website for more information: https://herbsjs.org

Any doubts?

Please visit our issues or chat with us in: Herbs discord

Contribute

Come with us to make an awesome herbs.

Now, if you do not have technical knowledge and also have intend to help us, do not feel shy, click here to chat with us and collaborate their ideas, the contribution may be a criticism or a compliment (why not?)

If you would like to help contribute to this repository, please see CONTRIBUTING

License

Herbs is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jhonathan SoaresSão Paulo1 Rating0 Reviews
Scrum Master PSM | MVP Microsoft | Mongodb Evangelist | Neo4J Top 50 Certified | .Net Architect
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial