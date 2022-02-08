Library that unify all core librarys from herbsjs
$ npm install @herbsjs/herbs
import herbs from '@herbsjs/herbs'
const {usecase, step, Ok, Err, entity, field, validate, errorCodes ,checker} = herbs
const { usecase, step, Ok, Err, entity, field, validate, errorCodes ,checker } = require('@herbsjs/herbs')
Please visit out website for more information: https://herbsjs.org
Please visit our issues or chat with us in: Herbs discord
Come with us to make an awesome herbs.
Now, if you do not have technical knowledge and also have intend to help us, do not feel shy, click here to chat with us and collaborate their ideas, the contribution may be a criticism or a compliment (why not?)
If you would like to help contribute to this repository, please see CONTRIBUTING
Herbs is released under the MIT license.