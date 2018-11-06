Guide • Documentation • Editor
HEML is an open source markup language for building responsive email.
Native Feel: Do you know HTML and CSS? Check out our docs and you're off to the races! No special rules or styling paradigms to master.
Forward Thinking: HEML is designed to take advantage of all that email can do while still providing a solid experience for all clients.
Extendable: You can create your own powerful elements and style rules. Share them with the world, or keep them to yourself. Your choice.
It makes building emails easier.
Check out our usage guide.
Open up an issue on the repository. Thanks for catching it! 🙏
Awesome!! We welcome any and all help! Head over to the issues and see if anything catches your eye.