@helpscout/helix

by helpscout
0.2.0 (see all)

💠 Helix: A fixture generator for Javascript, powered by Faker.js

Downloads/wk

618

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Helix 💠

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

A fixture generator for Javascript, powered by Faker.

Helix allows you to quickly (and reliably) generate fixture data to be hydrated into Javascript components/views (like React, Vue, Backbone, etc…).

Install

npm install @helpscout/helix --save-dev

Documentation

Check out our documentation for more info!

Basic usage

The createSpec function is used to define your fixture spec. Helix comes with an adjusted version of Faker.js, which also needs to be imported. Note, the API for Helix's faker is the exact same as Faker.js.

import { createSpec, faker } from '@helpscout/helix'

const CustomerSpec = createSpec({
  id: faker.datatype.number()
  fname: faker.name.firstName()
  lname: faker.name.lastName()
  company: faker.company.companyName()
})

const fixture = CustomerSpec.generate()

// Output
// {
//   id: 12339041,
//   fname: 'Alice',
//   lname: 'Konigsberg',
//   company: 'Smiths Co.'
// }

For a full list of Faker methods, check out their documentation.

