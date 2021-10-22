openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@heise/embetty

by heiseonline
3.0.8 (see all)

🐙 Embetty displays remote content like tweets or YouTube videos without compromising your privacy.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

162

GitHub Stars

811

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

embetty · Build Status Dependency Status JavaScript Style Guide

Embetty displays remote content like tweets or videos without compromising your privacy.

Embetty

See it in action on our demo pages.

Quick Start

  1. Setup your embetty-server.
  2. Include the embetty lib into your HTML document.
  3. Insert an embed by using a custom tag (see embeds section below).

Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta data-embetty-server="/path/to/embetty-server">
  <script async src="embetty.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
  <embetty-tweet status="1166685910030790662"></embetty-tweet>
</body>
</html>

Documentation

Configure the Embetty server

Embetty needs a server component that you need to run on your infrastructure. Configure the server URL for embetty using a <meta data-embetty-server> tag:

<head>
  <meta data-embetty-server="/path/to/embetty-server">
</head>

Including embetty.js

There are three options.

  1. Download an Embetty archive from the releases page. Make embetty.js available on your site.
  2. Use Embetty in your npm project: yarn add @heise/embetty or npm install @heise/embetty --save. Then import embetty into your main script (i.e. import '@heise/embetty').
  3. Clone this repository and build ./dist/embetty.js:
    $ git clone https://github.com/heiseonline/embetty
$ cd embetty
$ yarn
$ yarn build

Supported embed types

Currently, tweets and various video platforms are supported.

Tweet

Use the status attribute to embed a tweet with its tweet ID. Example:

<embetty-tweet status="950371792874557440"></embetty-tweet>

Use the include-thread attribute to include the thread above the tweet (i.e. the conversation so far, for context). Example:

<embetty-tweet status="950371792874557440" include-thread></embetty-tweet>

Video

Use the type attribute with a value of facebook, vimeo or youtube. Set the video-id attribute to the video ID.

<embetty-video type="facebook" video-id="10156049485672318"></embetty-video>

Use the poster-image attribute with an URL. This overwrites the preview image of the video.

<embetty-video type="facebook" video-id="10156049485672318" poster-image="www.test.com/image.jpg"></embetty-video>

For videos of type vimeo or youtube, it's also possible to set a start-at attribute with a value of time in seconds to start the video at a specific timecode.

<embetty-video type="youtube" start-at="96" video-id="3L4fHrIJ3A4"></embetty-video>
<embetty-video type="vimeo" start-at="96" video-id="223099532"></embetty-video>

Events

Embetty triggers the following events:

NameDescription
initializedThe Embetty embed will enter the viewport after this has been triggered.
activatedThe Embetty video embed has been replaced with an iframe containing the original video player. The content of the iframe may still be loading.

Example code:

document.querySelector('embetty-tweet').addEventListener('initialized', function(e) { ... })

Testing

  1. Clone this repository.
  2. yarn
  3. export the TWITTER_ tokens mentioned in https://github.com/heiseonline/embetty-server
  4. yarn test

Caveats

The Embetty server component does not proxy video data. This means that the tracking protection becomes ineffective after the play button has been clicked.

License

Embetty is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Niklas MarionSaarland, Germany4 Ratings0 Reviews
19 y/o CS student @ htwsaar
4 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial