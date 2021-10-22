Embetty displays remote content like tweets or videos without compromising your privacy.
See it in action on our demo pages.
Example:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta data-embetty-server="/path/to/embetty-server">
<script async src="embetty.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<embetty-tweet status="1166685910030790662"></embetty-tweet>
</body>
</html>
Embetty needs a server component that you need to run on your infrastructure. Configure the server URL for embetty using a
<meta data-embetty-server> tag:
<head>
<meta data-embetty-server="/path/to/embetty-server">
</head>
There are three options.
embetty.js available on your site.
yarn add @heise/embetty or
npm install @heise/embetty --save. Then import embetty into your main script (i.e.
import '@heise/embetty').
./dist/embetty.js:
$ git clone https://github.com/heiseonline/embetty
$ cd embetty
$ yarn
$ yarn build
Currently, tweets and various video platforms are supported.
Use the
status attribute to embed a tweet with its tweet ID. Example:
<embetty-tweet status="950371792874557440"></embetty-tweet>
Use the
include-thread attribute to include the thread above the tweet (i.e. the conversation so far, for context). Example:
<embetty-tweet status="950371792874557440" include-thread></embetty-tweet>
Use the
type attribute with a value of
vimeo or
youtube. Set the
video-id attribute to the video ID.
<embetty-video type="facebook" video-id="10156049485672318"></embetty-video>
Use the
poster-image attribute with an URL. This overwrites the preview image of the video.
<embetty-video type="facebook" video-id="10156049485672318" poster-image="www.test.com/image.jpg"></embetty-video>
For videos of type
vimeo or
youtube, it's also possible to set a
start-at attribute with a value of time in seconds to start the video at a specific timecode.
<embetty-video type="youtube" start-at="96" video-id="3L4fHrIJ3A4"></embetty-video>
<embetty-video type="vimeo" start-at="96" video-id="223099532"></embetty-video>
Embetty triggers the following events:
|Name
|Description
initialized
|The Embetty embed will enter the viewport after this has been triggered.
activated
|The Embetty video embed has been replaced with an iframe containing the original video player. The content of the iframe may still be loading.
Example code:
document.querySelector('embetty-tweet').addEventListener('initialized', function(e) { ... })
yarn
TWITTER_ tokens mentioned in https://github.com/heiseonline/embetty-server
yarn test
The Embetty server component does not proxy video data. This means that the tracking protection becomes ineffective after the play button has been clicked.
Embetty is MIT licensed.