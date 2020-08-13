A thoughtfully designed library that brings advanced hot reloading to NodeJS.
Update Reconciler provides functions to propagate reloaded items to the original items.
Steps Execution System implements function level hot reload.
yarn add @hediet/node-reload
or
npm install @hediet/node-reload --save
./examples folder for detailed examples.
Works best with TypeScript.
hotRequire is the way to go if you just want to watch
a module and its dependencies for changes.
import { enableHotReload, hotRequire } from "@hediet/node-reload";
// Call `enableHotReload` to track dependencies and watch for file changes.
enableHotReload();
hotRequire<typeof import("./dep")>(module, "./dep", cur => {
// Runs immediately or when `dep` (or any dependency of `dep`) changes.
console.log("value of x: ", cur.x);
});
hotRequireExportedFn makes it very easy to track changes of exported functions and classes.
import {
registerUpdateReconciler,
hotRequireExportedFn,
getReloadCount,
enableHotReload,
} from "@hediet/node-reload";
enableHotReload();
// Call `registerUpdateReconciler` to mark this module as reconcilable.
// If this module (or any dependency that could not be reconciled) changes,
// the `UpdateReconciler` is asked to apply the new module to the old.
// The `UpdateReconciler` powers `getReloadCount`, `hotRequireExportedFn`,
// `runExportedSteps` and other functions.
registerUpdateReconciler(module);
export function foo(arg: string) {
console.log(arg + " change me");
}
if (getReloadCount(module) === 0) {
// only cause side effect on initial load as the entire module is run again on each reload
hotRequireExportedFn(module, foo, { hasFnChanged: "useSource" }, foo => {
// is called immediately and whenever the source of `foo` changes.
foo();
return { dispose: () => console.log("Free any resources from last invocation"); };
});
}
You can use
@hotMethod to mark a method of a class as hot,
and
@hotClass to mark all class methods as hot.
Hot methods check before entering and after leaving whether their source has changed.
If the source of an hot method changes, the very first caller whose source has changed is restarted.
You can call
restartOnReload to check whether the source of any active hot method has changed.
If it changed,
restartOnReload will throw so it can also restart loops.
Hot methods are especially useful when working with typescripts compiler API.
import {
registerUpdateReconciler,
hotRequireExportedFn,
getReloadCount,
enableHotReload,
} from "@hediet/node-reload";
enableHotReload();
// a reconciler must reload the module
registerUpdateReconciler(module);
// Marks every method as hot.
@hotClass(module)
class Test {
public main(): void {
console.log("main");
const r = this.max(10, 14);
console.log("max is: ", r);
}
// internally, `max` is wrapped in `max@hot-wrapper`.
private max(m: number, n: number): number {
console.log(`Compute max(${m}, ${n})`);
let result = m > n ? n : m;
// Add a breakpoint here and fix the bug
// while `tsc --watch` and your program are running.
// Then `max` is executed again
// and the new result value is return to the caller.
console.log(`Result is: `, result);
return result;
}
}
if (getReloadCount(module) === 0) {
new Test().main();
disableHotReload();
}
With
hotRequireExportedFn you can easily make your VS Code Extension really hot. Note how the status bar updates:
import {
enableHotReload,
hotRequireExportedFn,
registerUpdateReconciler,
} from "@hediet/node-reload";
import { Disposable } from "@hediet/std/disposable";
import * as vscode from "vscode";
if (isDevMode()) {
enableHotReload({ entryModule: module });
}
registerUpdateReconciler(module);
export class Extension {
public readonly dispose = Disposable.fn();
constructor() {
super();
// Disposables are disposed automatically on reload.
const item = this.dispose.track(vscode.window.createStatusBarItem());
item.text = "Hallo Welt";
item.show();
}
}
export function activate(context: vscode.ExtensionContext) {
context.subscriptions.push(
hotRequireExportedFn(module, Extension, Extension => new Extension())
);
}
The steps execution system is especially useful in connection with
puppeteer. See the
./examples folder on how to use this with
puppeteer.
The system however is independent from any libraries:
enableHotReload();
registerUpdateReconciler(module);
// Runs the given steps and applies updates by unwinding already executed steps and running the new steps.
// Unchanged last steps are run on initial load,
// unwound when steps before them change, but only run again when they or a step after them changes.
// This way you can edit and hot reload intermediate steps without running all steps again after every change.
runExportedSteps(module, getSteps);
export function getSteps(): Steps {
return steps(
{
id: "start",
run: async (args, { onRewind }) => {
await slowLog("start");
onRewind(() => slowLog("undo start"));
return { data: 9 };
},
},
{
id: "continue1",
run: async (args, { onRewind }) => {
await slowLog("continue 1");
onRewind(() => slowLog("undo 1"));
return { data2: 10, ...args };
},
},
{
id: "continue2",
run: async (args, { onRewind }) => {
await slowLog("continue 2");
onRewind(() => slowLog("undo 2"));
return {};
},
}
);
}
There is also the vscode extension "Live Debug" that displays the current executation state when debugging such an application:
You can even use vscode to run a specific step:
It integrates very well with puppeteer: