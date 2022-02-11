openbase logo
@heathmont/moon-table

by coingaming
7.15.2 (see all)

Moon Design System

Popularity

Downloads/wk

754

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Moon Design System

npm (scoped) Commitizen Friendly CircleCI

Moon Design System

Installing Moon Design

  1. Install pnpm:
npm install -g pnpm

  1. Install dependencies and link local packages together:

    pnpm install

  2. Compile and build all packages:

    pnpm run build

  3. Run storybook for development:

    pnpm run next dev

  4. Hot Module Replacement:

    pnpm run watch

    pnpm run next dev

  5. Build and run storybook for production at localhost:80:

    pnpm run next build

    pnpm run next start

Resources

Architecture

Our pnpm monorepo publishes key layers as individual @heathmont/moon- packages:

  1. next-docs/ - style guide and documentation
  2. packages/ - Moon Design System

Packages are developed inside their respective src folders, utilising pnpm workspaces for dependency linking/sharing. Distributable code is generated in each package's lib by the typeScript compiler.

Docs

next-docs/

Our project's style guide and documentation is built using Next.js inside its own individual package directory.

Design System

packages/

  1. Themes - theming feature
  2. Utils - suite of tools to quickly access common token values.
  3. Icons - React components for each icon.
  4. Components - the individual building blocks of our UI.
  5. Core - the individual building blocks of our UI.

Contributing

See the Contributing Guidelines for full info.

