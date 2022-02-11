Moon Design System

Installing Moon Design

Install pnpm:

npm install -g pnpm

Install dependencies and link local packages together: pnpm install Compile and build all packages: pnpm run build Run storybook for development: pnpm run next dev Hot Module Replacement: pnpm run watch pnpm run next dev Build and run storybook for production at localhost:80 : pnpm run next build pnpm run next start

Resources

Architecture

Our pnpm monorepo publishes key layers as individual @heathmont/moon- packages:

next-docs/ - style guide and documentation packages/ - Moon Design System

Packages are developed inside their respective src folders, utilising pnpm workspaces for dependency linking/sharing. Distributable code is generated in each package's lib by the typeScript compiler.

Docs

next-docs/

Our project's style guide and documentation is built using Next.js inside its own individual package directory.

Design System

packages/

Themes - theming feature Utils - suite of tools to quickly access common token values. Icons - React components for each icon. Components - the individual building blocks of our UI. Core - the individual building blocks of our UI.

Contributing

See the Contributing Guidelines for full info.