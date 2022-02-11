npm install -g pnpm
Install dependencies and link local packages together:
pnpm install
Compile and build all packages:
pnpm run build
Run storybook for development:
pnpm run next dev
Hot Module Replacement:
pnpm run watch
pnpm run next dev
Build and run storybook for production at
localhost:80:
pnpm run next build
pnpm run next start
Our pnpm monorepo publishes key layers as individual
@heathmont/moon- packages:
next-docs/ - style guide and documentation
packages/ - Moon Design System
Packages are developed inside their respective
src folders, utilising pnpm workspaces for dependency linking/sharing. Distributable code is generated in each package's
lib by the typeScript compiler.
next-docs/
Our project's style guide and documentation is built using Next.js inside its own individual package directory.
packages/
See the Contributing Guidelines for full info.