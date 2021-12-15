React Native tracker for Heap.

Heap Customer Support

Thanks for using Heap's React Native SDK! If you're having any issues, please reach out to customer support at support@heap.io. For the best service, include "React Native" in the subject and your app id or customer email address in the body. Also, feel free to file a github issue or open a PR! If you do so, be sure to include a link in your request to customer support. Our engineering team checks for new PRs and github issues and tries to respond as soon as possible.

Getting Started

npm install @heap/react-native-heap

For autotrack, add the following plugins to your .babelrc or babel.config.js file (not required for manual tracking):

{ "plugins" : [ "add-react-displayname" , "./node_modules/@heap/react-native-heap/instrumentor/src/index.js" ] }

Installation & Setup

Usage

See our docs.

Acknowledgements

Thank you to Mark Miyashita for creating negativetwelve/react-native-heap-analytics, which was the initial basis for this library!