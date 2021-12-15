openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@heap/react-native-heap

by heap
0.17.1 (see all)

A React Native integration for Heap

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-heap

npm npm npm

React Native tracker for Heap.

Heap Customer Support

Thanks for using Heap's React Native SDK! If you're having any issues, please reach out to customer support at support@heap.io. For the best service, include "React Native" in the subject and your app id or customer email address in the body. Also, feel free to file a github issue or open a PR! If you do so, be sure to include a link in your request to customer support. Our engineering team checks for new PRs and github issues and tries to respond as soon as possible.

Getting Started

npm install @heap/react-native-heap

For autotrack, add the following plugins to your .babelrc or babel.config.js file (not required for manual tracking):

{
  "plugins": [
    "add-react-displayname",
    "./node_modules/@heap/react-native-heap/instrumentor/src/index.js"
  ]
}

Installation & Setup

Usage

See our docs.

Acknowledgements

Thank you to Mark Miyashita for creating negativetwelve/react-native-heap-analytics, which was the initial basis for this library!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial