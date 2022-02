Cashmere is Health Catalyst’s comprehensive design system. The Cashmere Angular UI library includes components and styles for Health Catalyst branded web applications.

Installing to an Existing Project

Refer to the instructions in our Getting Started guide.

Running the Demo Application

To run the Cashmere demo site locally, refer to the instructions in our Guidelines for Contribution guide to setup your environment.

Thanks to BrowserStack for kindly providing the project with free of charge automatic testing time.