A set of completely unstyled, fully accessible UI components, designed to integrate beautifully with Tailwind CSS.
For full documentation, visit headlessui.dev.
You can install the latest version by using:
npm install @headlessui/react@latest or
yarn add @headlessui/react@latest.
npm install @headlessui/vue@latest or
yarn add @headlessui/vue@latest.
You can install the insiders version (which points to whatever the latest commit on the
main branch is) by using:
npm install @headlessui/react@insiders or
yarn add @headlessui/react@insiders.
npm install @headlessui/vue@insiders or
yarn add @headlessui/vue@insiders.
Note: The insiders build doesn't follow semver and therefore doesn't guarantee that the APIs will be the same once they are released.
|Name
|Version
|Downloads
@headlessui/react
@headlessui/vue
