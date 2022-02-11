openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@headlessui/vue

by tailwindlabs

Completely unstyled, fully accessible UI components, designed to integrate beautifully with Tailwind CSS.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.5K

GitHub Stars

13.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
ricardov03

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Headless UI

A set of completely unstyled, fully accessible UI components, designed to integrate beautifully with Tailwind CSS.

Documentation

For full documentation, visit headlessui.dev.

Installing the latest version

You can install the latest version by using:

  • npm install @headlessui/react@latest or yarn add @headlessui/react@latest.
  • npm install @headlessui/vue@latest or yarn add @headlessui/vue@latest.

Installing the insiders version

You can install the insiders version (which points to whatever the latest commit on the main branch is) by using:

  • npm install @headlessui/react@insiders or yarn add @headlessui/react@insiders.
  • npm install @headlessui/vue@insiders or yarn add @headlessui/vue@insiders.

Note: The insiders build doesn't follow semver and therefore doesn't guarantee that the APIs will be the same once they are released.

Packages

NameVersionDownloads
@headlessui/reactnpm versionnpm downloads
@headlessui/vuenpm versionnpm downloads

Community

For help, discussion about best practices, or any other conversation that would benefit from being searchable:

Discuss Headless UI on GitHub

For casual chit-chat with others using the library:

Join the Tailwind CSS Discord Server

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to Headless UI, please read our contributing docs before submitting a pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

If you love Tailwind, HeadlesUI is a curate list of functional components builded by the Amazing Tailwind Team. This curate list of components is created for Vue.js and React. This package allows you to import all the existing components to Vue easily. VUE FOREVER!

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial