Headless UI

A set of completely unstyled, fully accessible UI components, designed to integrate beautifully with Tailwind CSS.

Documentation

For full documentation, visit headlessui.dev.

Installing the latest version

You can install the latest version by using:

npm install @headlessui/react@latest or yarn add @headlessui/react@latest .

or . npm install @headlessui/vue@latest or yarn add @headlessui/vue@latest .

Installing the insiders version

You can install the insiders version (which points to whatever the latest commit on the main branch is) by using:

npm install @headlessui/react@insiders or yarn add @headlessui/react@insiders .

or . npm install @headlessui/vue@insiders or yarn add @headlessui/vue@insiders .

Note: The insiders build doesn't follow semver and therefore doesn't guarantee that the APIs will be the same once they are released.

Packages

Community

For help, discussion about best practices, or any other conversation that would benefit from being searchable:

Discuss Headless UI on GitHub

For casual chit-chat with others using the library:

Join the Tailwind CSS Discord Server

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to Headless UI, please read our contributing docs before submitting a pull request.