@headlessui/react

by tailwindlabs
1.4.2 (see all)

Completely unstyled, fully accessible UI components, designed to integrate beautifully with Tailwind CSS.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

323K

GitHub Stars

13.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.9/5
AsyncBanana

Top Feedback

1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Headless UI

A set of completely unstyled, fully accessible UI components, designed to integrate beautifully with Tailwind CSS.

Documentation

For full documentation, visit headlessui.dev.

Installing the latest version

You can install the latest version by using:

  • npm install @headlessui/react@latest or yarn add @headlessui/react@latest.
  • npm install @headlessui/vue@latest or yarn add @headlessui/vue@latest.

Installing the insiders version

You can install the insiders version (which points to whatever the latest commit on the main branch is) by using:

  • npm install @headlessui/react@insiders or yarn add @headlessui/react@insiders.
  • npm install @headlessui/vue@insiders or yarn add @headlessui/vue@insiders.

Note: The insiders build doesn't follow semver and therefore doesn't guarantee that the APIs will be the same once they are released.

Packages

Name
@headlessui/reactnpm versionnpm downloads
@headlessui/vuenpm versionnpm downloads

Community

For help, discussion about best practices, or any other conversation that would benefit from being searchable:

Discuss Headless UI on GitHub

For casual chit-chat with others using the library:

Join the Tailwind CSS Discord Server

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to Headless UI, please read our contributing docs before submitting a pull request.

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
AsyncBanana - January 18, 2021
Bio bio bio bio...
January 18, 2021
Highly Customizable
Performant

Amazing package, works very well with TailwindCSS to make amazing customizable components and fully replace traditional component frameworks. Also, fairly small, with >30kb size. The current biggest problem with it is that it only has a few components right now, but hopefully they will add more as the project progresses.

0
Draven - 13 days ago
13 days ago
lihai - 1 month ago
疯狂coding
1 month ago
Sumin Son - 2 months ago
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Ümit KOCİ - 2 months ago
Web and Mobile Developer
2 months ago

