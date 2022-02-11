A set of completely unstyled, fully accessible UI components, designed to integrate beautifully with Tailwind CSS.
For full documentation, visit headlessui.dev.
You can install the latest version by using:
npm install @headlessui/react@latest or
yarn add @headlessui/react@latest.
npm install @headlessui/vue@latest or
yarn add @headlessui/vue@latest.
You can install the insiders version (which points to whatever the latest commit on the
main branch is) by using:
npm install @headlessui/react@insiders or
yarn add @headlessui/react@insiders.
npm install @headlessui/vue@insiders or
yarn add @headlessui/vue@insiders.
Note: The insiders build doesn't follow semver and therefore doesn't guarantee that the APIs will be the same once they are released.
|Name
|Version
|Downloads
@headlessui/react
@headlessui/vue
For help, discussion about best practices, or any other conversation that would benefit from being searchable:
For casual chit-chat with others using the library:
Join the Tailwind CSS Discord Server
If you're interested in contributing to Headless UI, please read our contributing docs before submitting a pull request.
Amazing package, works very well with TailwindCSS to make amazing customizable components and fully replace traditional component frameworks. Also, fairly small, with >30kb size. The current biggest problem with it is that it only has a few components right now, but hopefully they will add more as the project progresses.