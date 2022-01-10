converts from v8 coverage format to istanbul's coverage format.

Usage

const v8toIstanbul = require ( 'v8-to-istanbul' ) const converter = v8toIstanbul( './path-to-instrumented-file.js' ) await converter.load() converter.applyCoverage([ { "functionName" : "" , "ranges" : [ { "startOffset" : 0 , "endOffset" : 520 , "count" : 1 } ], "isBlockCoverage" : true }, ]) console .info( JSON .stringify(converter.toIstanbul())) converter.destroy()

Ignoring Uncovered Lines

Sometimes you might find yourself wanting to ignore uncovered lines in your application (for example, perhaps you run your tests in Linux, but there's code that only executes on Windows).

To ignore lines, use the special comment /* c8 ignore next */ .

ignoring the next line

const myVariable = 99 if (process.platform === 'win32' ) console .info( 'hello world' )

ignoring the next N lines

const myVariable = 99 if (process.platform === 'win32' ) { console .info( 'hello world' ) }

ignoring all lines until told

function dontMindMe ( ) { }

const myVariable = 99 const os = process.platform === 'darwin' ? 'OSXy' : 'Windowsy'

Testing

To execute tests, simply run: