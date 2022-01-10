converts from v8 coverage format to istanbul's coverage format.
const v8toIstanbul = require('v8-to-istanbul')
// the path to the original source-file is required, as its contents are
// used during the conversion algorithm.
const converter = v8toIstanbul('./path-to-instrumented-file.js')
await converter.load() // this is required due to the async source-map dependency.
// provide an array of coverage information in v8 format.
converter.applyCoverage([
{
"functionName": "",
"ranges": [
{
"startOffset": 0,
"endOffset": 520,
"count": 1
}
],
"isBlockCoverage": true
},
// ...
])
// output coverage information in a form that can
// be consumed by Istanbul.
console.info(JSON.stringify(converter.toIstanbul()))
// cleanup resources allocated in "load" (i.e. by the source-map dependency),
// the converter may not be used anymore afterwards
converter.destroy()
Sometimes you might find yourself wanting to ignore uncovered lines in your application (for example, perhaps you run your tests in Linux, but there's code that only executes on Windows).
To ignore lines, use the special comment
/* c8 ignore next */.
const myVariable = 99
/* c8 ignore next */
if (process.platform === 'win32') console.info('hello world')
const myVariable = 99
/* c8 ignore next 3 */
if (process.platform === 'win32') {
console.info('hello world')
}
/* c8 ignore start */
function dontMindMe() {
// ...
}
/* c8 ignore stop */
const myVariable = 99
const os = process.platform === 'darwin' ? 'OSXy' /* c8 ignore next */ : 'Windowsy'
To execute tests, simply run:
npm test