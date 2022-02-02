hCaptcha Component Library for Vue.js. Compatible with Vue 2 and 3.
You can install this library via npm with:
npm install @hcaptcha/vue-hcaptcha --save
npm install @hcaptcha/vue3-hcaptcha --save
or via yarn:
yarn add @hcaptcha/vue-hcaptcha
yarn add @hcaptcha/vue3-hcaptcha
or via script tag (
Vue must be globally available)
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@hcaptcha/vue-hcaptcha"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@hcaptcha/vue3-hcaptcha"></script>
<template>
<vue-hcaptcha sitekey="**Your sitekey here**"></vue-hcaptcha>
</template>
<script>
import VueHcaptcha from '@hcaptcha/vue-hcaptcha';
export default {
...
components: { VueHcaptcha }
};
</script>
<template>
<vue-hcaptcha sitekey="**Your sitekey here**"></vue-hcaptcha>
</template>
<script setup>
import VueHcaptcha from '@hcaptcha/vue-hcaptcha';
</script>
The component will automatically load the hCaptcha API library and append it to the root component.
|Name
|Values/Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
sitekey
|String
|Yes
-
|Your sitekey. Please visit hCaptcha and sign up to get a sitekey.
size
|String (normal, compact, invisible)
|No
normal
|This specifies the "size" of the checkbox. hCaptcha allows you to decide how big the component will appear on render. Defaults to normal.
theme
|String (light, dark)
|No
light
|hCaptcha supports both a light and dark theme. If no theme is set, the API will default to light.
tabindex
|Integer
|No
0
|Set the tabindex of the widget and popup. When appropriate, this can make navigation of your site more intuitive.
language
|String (ISO 639-2 code)
|No
auto
|hCaptcha auto-detects language via the user's browser. This overrides that to set a default UI language.
reCaptchaCompat
|Boolean
|No
true
|Disable drop-in replacement for reCAPTCHA with
false to prevent hCaptcha from injecting into window.grecaptcha.
challengeContainer
|String
|No
-
|A custom element ID to render the hCaptcha challenge.
rqdata
|String
|No
|-
|See Enterprise docs.
sentry
|Boolean
|No
|-
|See Enterprise docs.
apiEndpoint
|String
|No
|-
|See Enterprise docs.
endpoint
|String
|No
|-
|See Enterprise docs.
reportapi
|String
|No
|-
|See Enterprise docs.
assethost
|String
|No
|-
|See Enterprise docs.
imghost
|String
|No
|-
|See Enterprise docs.
|Event
|Params
|Description
error
err
|When an error occurs. Component will reset immediately after an error.
verify
token, eKey
|When challenge is completed. The
token and an
eKey are passed along.
expired
|-
|When the current token expires.
challengeExpired
|-
|When the unfinished challenge expires.
opened
|-
|When the challenge is opened.
closed
|-
|When the challenge is closed.
reset
|-
|When the challenge is reset.
rendered
|-
|When the challenge is rendered.
executed
|-
|When the challenge is executed.
|Method
|Description
execute()
|Programmatically trigger a challenge request
reset()
|Reset the current challenge
Sign up at hCaptcha to get your sitekey. Check documentation for more information.
hCaptcha is a drop-in replacement for reCAPTCHA that earns websites money and helps companies get their data labeled.
Yes, in the enterprise version: see hCaptcha Enterprise (BotStop) for details.
To run the demo:
git clone https://github.com/hCaptcha/vue-hcaptcha.git
cd examples/traditional-vue2
yarn && yarn serve
TypeScript is supported (
types/index.d.ts), and you can see an example by running
npm run serve:ts.
yarn lint - will check for lint issues
yarn test - will test both vue2 and vue3 packages
yarn build - will build the production vue2,3 versions
To publish a new version, follow the next steps:
vue2/package.json or
vue3/package.json
vue-hcaptcha is developed and maintained through the collective efforts of the hCaptcha community.
This includes developers like you! We welcome your issues, suggestions, and PRs.
Notable contributors for larger changes: