The high-quality native search bar for react native.
This is a native library. It does not work with expo or create-react-native-app.
# npm
npm install react-native-search-bar --save
# yarn
yarn add react-native-search-bar
If using CocoaPods or React Native version >= 0.60.0
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
For React Native <= 0.59 only
react-native link react-native-search-bar
If linking fails, follow the manual linking steps
import SearchBar from 'react-native-search-bar';
<SearchBar
ref="searchBar"
placeholder="Search"
onChangeText={...}
onSearchButtonPress={...}
onCancelButtonPress={...}
/>
this.refs.searchBar.focus();
this.refs.searchBar.blur(); - uses the iOS
endEditing:true method on the
underlying
UISearchBar view.
this.refs.searchBar.unFocus(); - calls
resignFirstResponder on the
UITextField used by the
UISearchBar.
componentDidMount() {
this.refs.searchBar.focus();
}
...
onSearchButtonPress={this.refs.searchBar.unFocus}
...
For a full list of props check out the typescript definitions file.
There is also an example project in the example directory.
For now, only some of the features of UISearchBar are implemented.
Feel free to send a pull request to the next branch. To get started, you can read the "Native UI Components (iOS)" guide on the React Native website.
Along with code contribution, you are welcomed to answer questions asked in the Issues.
MIT